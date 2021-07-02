https://www.dailywire.com/news/dramatic-rescue-boeing-cargo-plane-makes-emergency-landing-in-waters-off-of-hawaii

A Boeing 737 cargo plane carried out a successful emergency landing in the water off of Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday.

As reported by CNBC News, both pilots were rescued and made the emergency landing “early Friday after pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Both pilots were rescued from a debris field, the U.S. Coast Guard said.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Transair Flight 810 had made the landing around 1:30am on Friday morning.

“The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water,” the FAA said. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”

On Friday morning, Hawaii News Now reported, “A Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter located the debris field around 2:30 a.m. and spotted the two pilots in the water. Multiple agencies jumped in to assist with rescue efforts, including the Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and the state Department of Transportation.”

The Coast Guard airlifted one of the pilots to a medical center, where officials said that the pilot, 58, was in critical condition and in the intensive care unit.

“A rescue boat brought the other pilot to shore, where Emergency Medical Services treated the 50-year-old and transported him to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury and multiple lacerations,” Hawaii News Now added.

The rescue effort was an inspiring mission. “In addition to the MH-65 helicopter, the Coast Guard also used its C-130 plane and a small boat. Six Honolulu Fire Department units, with approximately 16 personnel also assisted in rescue efforts. The department used one boat, two helicopters and one C-130 aircraft,” the outlet reported.

According to The New York Times, “Both pilots were in ‘good condition’ and one of the pilots was sent to a hospital, Lt. Cmdr. Karin Evelyn, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard, said in an email.”

“The plane debris remains,” she said. “The U.S.C.G. will evaluate the pollution at first light.”

DOT spokesman Jai Cunningham said that the area did not have any interruptions to its air activity.

“Moving forward throughout the morning, passenger flights as well as air cargo and other flights, general aviation, leaving Honolulu, coming into Honolulu, will not be affected — also include Kalaeloa as one of our airports — it will not be affected either,” he said.

According to CNBC, Flight Radar 24 tweeted about the incident, showing the route that the plane took before it had to land in the ocean.

A 737-200 cargo aircraft operated for Transair by Rhoades Aviation made an emergency landing in the water near Honolulu after reportedly suffering engine trouble. The FAA reports that both crew members have been rescued. ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/lsdJ4WlkHy pic.twitter.com/8D71tEQ3wy — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

“We are aware of the reports out of Honolulu, Hawaii and are closely monitoring the situation,” a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement. “We are in contact with the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and are working to gather more information.”

FAA records showed that the aircraft was manufactured in 1975. The engine manufacturer was P&W (Pratt and Whitney).

According to Fox Business, Boeing shares had declined as of Friday “by as much as 2.6% before paring losses.”

“Boeing shares have gained 12% this year following the 737 Max returning to service in December 2020. The aircraft was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard,” Fox Business added.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

