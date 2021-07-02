https://thelibertydaily.com/even-newsweek-is-reporting-on-a-13-yo-dying-in-his-sleep-following-covid-vaccine/

Leave it to mainstream media to finally catch up to what alternative media has been reporting on for months. A 13-year-old Michigan boy, Jacob Clynick, died just days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 “vaccine.” It was discovered that he had heart inflammation despite not having a medical condition to cause it.

It isn’t often that we give far-left Newsweek kudos, but they’re one of the first in mainstream media to report on such incidents even though they’ve been getting reported to the CDC shortly after the vaccines were giving Emergency Use Authorization. Even this article is very late; The Liberty Daily posted an article from National File nearly two weeks ago on the subject. Better late than never. According to Newsweek:

Martha Sharan, a public affairs officer for the CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, wrote in a statement to Newsweek that, “CDC is aware of a 13-year-old boy in Michigan who died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. This case is currently under investigation and until the investigation is complete, it is premature to assign a specific cause of death.” Sharan continued, “When a serious adverse event, like death, is reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) after COVID-19 vaccination, CDC requests and reviews all medical records associated with the case, including death certificates, and autopsy reports. The determination of the cause of death is done by the certifying official who completes the death certificate or the pathologist who conducts the autopsy. VAERS is not designed to determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event. While some reported adverse events may be caused by vaccination, others are not and may have occurred coincidentally.” Clynick was a resident of Saginaw County, according to the Detroit Free Press. Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Delicia Pruitt and Health Officer Christina Harrington said in a joint statement, “The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between his death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC.” “Meanwhile, the health department continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination,” the statement continued. Newsweek reached out to Harrington for further comment. Clynick received the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on June 13 and died in his sleep on the night of June 15, the outlet reported. “He passed away in the middle of the night at home,” Clynick’s aunt, Tammy Burages said. After receiving his second dose, Clynick exhibited common post-vaccine symptoms, such as fatigue, fever and a stomach ache, according to Burages. But, she said that the symptoms were not severe enough to cause concern.

There has been a narrative shift by many in the medical profession. Instead of pushing for the vaccines to be distributed universally, some are finally acknowledging the injections may not be appropriate for children and that parents should consult their doctors first. Considering the recovery rate for children is astronomical and the death rate for the vaccines is higher than for Covid-19 among people under the age of 20, it seems insane that it is not universally accepted that parents should not get their kids vaccinated for Covid-19.

How many deaths & incidents will it take to revisit the decision? Is there a number? They acknowledge there is an association. But not strong enough of one to exercise caution to protect kids as the UK has? — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 2, 2021

More information is coming out every day that reiterates what many in alternative media have been saying for a while. There’s an agenda driving the push for ubiquitous Covid injections and it’s not just about stopping the disease.

