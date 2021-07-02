http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_TmlLwlE5Pg/index.html

It is all part of a test the social media company is running that stems from its Redirect Initiative, which aims to combat violent extremism, Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesperson, told CNN. Screen shots of the alerts surfaced on social media Thursday.

“This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk,” Stone said.

“We are partnering with NGOs and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future,” Stone added.

One of the alerts, a screen grab of which made the rounds on social media Thursday, asks users, “Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?”