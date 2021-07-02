https://www.dailywire.com/news/failed-state-protesters-in-canada-topple-statues-of-queens-victoria-elizabeth-ii-as-police-look-on

Protesters in Manitoba spent Canada Day on Thursday ripping down statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.

Vandals toppled the prominent depiction of the nation’s founding monarch in front of the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg during broad daylight, according to video.

WATCH:

Vandals topple the Queen Victoria statue in broad daylight on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature. How does vandalizing and toppling a statue of our founding monarch do anything for reconciliation? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/8epZUHLynq — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 2, 2021

Nearby, another statue of Queen Elizabeth II was also ripped down while police reportedly stood by and did nothing. According to Rebel News journalist Ezra Levant, police did manage to tase and arrest the lone counter-protester.

Police watch as criminals tear down the statue of our reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II in Manitoba yesterday. Where are our political leaders?#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/dPzjqS7MYS — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) July 2, 2021

Massive police presence yesterday when the mob pulled down the statue of Queen Victoria. They were there to arrest the one counter-protester, of course. They tasered him. pic.twitter.com/NkU23pbK3g — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2021

More than 24 hours after the incidents, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said in a Friday statement:

The actions by individuals to vandalize public property at the Manitoba Legislative Building July 1 are unacceptable. They are a major setback for those who are working toward real reconciliation and do nothing to advance this important goal. Those who commit acts of violence will be pursued actively in the courts. All leaders in Manitoba must strongly condemn acts of violence and vandalism, and at the same time, we must come together to meaningfully advance reconciliation.

Celebrations of Canada Day, the holiday that marks the Dominion of Canada’s establishment in 1867, were reportedly “muted” this year, according to the New York Post.

“Calls to scale back or cancel celebrations snowballed after, beginning in May, almost 1,000 unmarked graves were found at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that were mainly run by the Catholic Church and funded by the government,” the Post reported.

“Traditionally the holiday is celebrated with backyard barbecues and fireworks much like July 4 in the United States. This year, however, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the day would be ‘a time for reflection,’” the Post added.

Trudeau also recently demanded Pope Francis fly to Canada to apologize on Canadian soil for the unmarked graves.

A spokesman for the queen condemned the vandalism, telling the BBC, “We obviously condemn any defacing of statues of the Queen.”

“Our thoughts are with Canada’s indigenous community following these tragic discoveries and we follow these issues closely and continue to engage with the government of Canada with indigenous matters,” the spokesman added.

Other acts of vandalism have recently roiled Canada following the discovery of the unmarked indigenous graves, such as several acts of suspected arson against churches on indigenous land, including 10 on Thursday alone.

Calgary Police, who have recently made international headlines for arresting several Christian pastors for holding church services, issued a statement regarding the church vandalism: “Officers are investigating vandalism at 10 churches. We must never forget residential schools are a part of our legacy that destroyed the lives of so many Indigenous families. But vandalism like this only creates further division, fear and destruction.”

Officers are investigating vandalism at 10 churches. We must never forget residential schools are a part of our legacy that destroyed the lives of so many Indigenous families. But vandalism like this only creates further division, fear and destruction.https://t.co/ufMGOlJ4X6 — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 1, 2021

Referencing the recent arrest of Canadian politician Maxime Bernier for alleged COVID-19 violations, Levant tweeted, “In the failed state of Manitoba, police will arrest opposition politicians for having peaceful anti-lockdown protests. But they’ll sit and watch passively as a mob violently tears down statues right on the Legislature grounds.”

In the failed state of Manitoba, police will arrest opposition politicians for having peaceful anti-lockdown protests. But they’ll sit and watch passively as a mob violently tears down statues right on the Legislature grounds. pic.twitter.com/yY2uV8SRPm — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) July 2, 2021

Former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage expressed outrage at the vandalism, tweeting, “Statues of the Queen toppled in Canada. The mob will stop at nothing until their great new Marxist state comes.”

Statues of the Queen toppled in Canada. The mob will stop at nothing until their great new Marxist state comes. pic.twitter.com/JlNNVoOEMo — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 2, 2021

