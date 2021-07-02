https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/02/flop-italys-ciro-immobile-makes-a-miraculous-recovery-after-his-team-scores-a-goal/

Italy’s Ciro Immobile is getting mocked right now on Twitter for this epic flop in the ongoing European Football Championship match against Belgium where he went from rolling around the ground in pain to celebrating his team’s goal a few seconds later.

Have a watch:

Here’s it is on the split-screen:

“sensational sh*thousery indeed:

How are soccer players not embarrassed by these antics?

***

