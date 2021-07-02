https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/02/flop-italys-ciro-immobile-makes-a-miraculous-recovery-after-his-team-scores-a-goal/

Italy’s Ciro Immobile is getting mocked right now on Twitter for this epic flop in the ongoing European Football Championship match against Belgium where he went from rolling around the ground in pain to celebrating his team’s goal a few seconds later.

Have a watch:

Injured Italian player suddenly recovers when Italy scores #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/E6b2O9EUET — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021

Here’s it is on the split-screen:

Ciro Immobile was cured by the magical healing powers of Nicolò Barella’s goal 😂 #ITA #EURO2020 (via @ESPNPlus) pic.twitter.com/X10cWCmbnK — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 2, 2021

“sensational sh*thousery indeed:

Ciro Immobile recovering from ‘injury’ as soon as Italy score and running off to celebrate is just sensational sh*thousery. pic.twitter.com/A4pufN7NPM — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 2, 2021

How are soccer players not embarrassed by these antics?

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

