FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Ford Motor Corp on Friday reported a 117% rise in U.S. electrified vehicle sales for June, as the U.S. automaker benefited from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

