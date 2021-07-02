https://notthebee.com/article/former-us-senator-claire-mccaskill-says-she-is-going-to-start-a-new-family-tradition-of-watching-the-capitol-riots-every-july-4th-and-i-think-she-has-definitely-gone-a-little-crazy

Most families have their own holiday traditions on 4th of July. Normally, they involve fireworks, cookouts, swimming pools, and maybe watching a movie like Independence Day, The Patriot, or Jaws.

But the McCaskill family is apparently about to start a new and disturbing tradition.

Just listen to the former senator tell MSNBC what her family has planned for this Independence Day:

“We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch that New York Times put together of January 6th.”

Not even the anchors on Morning Joe knew what to say to that one.

What kind of an answer is that? Are you so obsessed with politics and so struck with Trump Derangement Syndrome that you would actually seriously do this?

What is wrong with you?

In the first clip, McCaskill, former Missouri senator, spent the segment talking about Pelosi’s special counsel on January 6 and how awful the “attack” on our capitol was, and how awful Republicans are for wanting to move on from the attack.

Regardless of how you feel about the Capitol riot, it is definitely looney behavior to obsess over it the way McCaskill is here.

I can just imagine what it will be like at the McCaskill’s family 4th of July bash.

“Grandma, can we shoot off the fireworks now?”

“No, just thirty more minutes of watching Buffalo Man wander aimlessly around the capitol.”

I mean, you do you Claire.

Meanwhile, I will celebrate the 4th like all good, red-blooded Americans: with a burger in one hand and a Roman candle in the other, while wearing an obnoxiously patriotic T-shirt.

‘Merica!

