A social media website created by former Trump adviser Jason Miller is slated to be launched soon.

The platform, Gettr, appeared in app stores in June and will be formally launched on July 4, Miller told the Wall Street Journal. Miller left former President Donald Trump’s team in recent days and is now the chief executive of the venture, which is headquartered in New York and registered in Delaware.

Guo Wengui, a Chinese businessman whose arrest has been sought by the Chinese Communist Party, has invested in the firm, Miller said. Guo, who is also a frequent critic of the Chinese regime, doesn’t have a direct role or financial stake in Gettr, Miller added.

“I think a lot of people understand, with the United States, the desire for a new social media platform that’s really founded on these principles of free speech, independent thought, rejecting censorship and cancel cultures,” Miller told the paper.

When accessing Gettr, it appears to have Twitter-like features including trending topics, advertising itself as a non-biased social network for people around the world.

During an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Miller said he hopes that Trump will join the social media platform but added the former president is still considering his options. Trump isn’t involved in funding Gettr, he added.

“I hope he joins, but President Trump has a number of different options he’s considering,” Miller said, while added that President Joe Biden is also welcome to join the platform.

Miller told Fox the July 4 launch date is symbolic because Gettr is “independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech—our launch on Sunday is very much intentional.” And the platform, he claimed, has “superior technology” to other conservative-leaning alternatives.

The former president was permanently banned from Twitter and suspended by Facebook for two years in early January after the two social media companies accused him of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Trump has categorically denied he was responsible and has pointed to statements that he told demonstrators in Washington D.C. to protest peacefully.

Late last month, Trump joined video-sharing platform Rumble ahead of a campaign-style rally in Ohio to promote his former aide, Max Miller, in his congressional bid. Meanwhile, Trump has not joined any other social media networks, including Parler or Gab, although Gab has set up an account for him and posts his emailed statements.

The Epoch Times has contacted Miller for comment.

