Samantha Power is currently the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), after having served in various positions during the Obama administration. Power delivered a speech today which opened with this line:

the opening of line of a speech Samantha Power gave today: “Good afternoon. I come bearing a simple message: if you want peace in this world, trust women to deliver it.” — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) July 2, 2021

Glenn Greenwald’s irony detector has overheated:

Claiming that women leaders are more inclined to pursue particular foreign policies by virtue of their gender seems regressive and reductive to me, but hearing supreme military-interventionist Samantha Power of all people proclaim women will avoid war is too much irony to bear. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 2, 2021

“We came, we saw, he died.” *cackle*

It’s also worth noting that Samantha Power was among those on the Left who didn’t like it one bit when then-President Trump tweeted an American flag picture after Soleimani was killed.

