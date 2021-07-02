https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/02/glenn-greenwald-finds-too-much-irony-to-bear-in-samantha-powers-claim-about-who-to-trust-to-bring-peace/

Samantha Power is currently the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), after having served in various positions during the Obama administration. Power delivered a speech today which opened with this line:

Glenn Greenwald’s irony detector has overheated:

“We came, we saw, he died.” *cackle*

It’s also worth noting that Samantha Power was among those on the Left who didn’t like it one bit when then-President Trump tweeted an American flag picture after Soleimani was killed.

