FILE PHOTO: Golf – May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits from the sixteenth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Golf – May 22, 2021; Kiawah Island, South Carolina, USA; Hideki Matsuyama hits from the sixteenth tee during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

July 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.

The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

