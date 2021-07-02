https://www.dailywire.com/news/good-riddance-liberals-cheer-meghan-mccains-departure-from-the-view

Meghan McCain announced her resignation from “The View” on Thursday, saying she was going to “rip the band-aid off” following reports earlier that morning of her upcoming departure. Leftists immediately rushed to social media to celebrate the news.

“This is my last season of The View,” McCain said, adding that “if you want to fight a little bit more, I’ve got four more weeks.”

.@MeghanMcCain announces her departure from @TheView at the end of the show’s season, saying “this was not an easy decision.” “I’m just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart.” https://t.co/ZiP1UTs2xu pic.twitter.com/eLuEAJ4KLT — The View (@TheView) July 1, 2021

“It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters like the four of you. You are the most talented women on all of television hands down and it has been so incredible,” McCain said as she addressed her fellow co-hosts.

However, while McCain’s colleagues on The View were gracious following her announcement — with even Joy Behar managing to throw a few veiled compliments in her direction — liberals rejoiced on social media as the news of the resignation of the panel’s lone conservative voice spread.

Scott Dworkin, the co-founder and executive director of “The Democratic Coalition” tweeted, “Meghan McCain is leaving The View. Bye.”

Meghan McCain is leaving The View. Bye. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) July 1, 2021

The Daily Beast decided to jab McCain for referencing her beloved late father.

“Without Meghan McCain on ‘The View,’ how will we be reminded every ten seconds that she is John McCain’s daughter?” The Daily Beast tweeted. “We have something to help with that…”

Without Meghan McCain on “The View,” how will we be reminded every ten seconds that she is John McCain’s daughter? We have something to help with that… Read the story: https://t.co/4qnILQ0go4 pic.twitter.com/wC2LRnDLP5 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 1, 2021

Talbert Swan shared a video of people dancing cut to follow McCain’s announcement.

“BREAKING NEWS: Live footage captured of nationwide celebrations after Meghan McCain announced she was leaving The View,” Swan tweeted.

BREAKING NEWS: Live footage captured of nationwide celebrations after Meghan McCain announced she was leaving The View.#MeghanMcCain#TheView pic.twitter.com/3rYKsz5kE8 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 1, 2021

“Meghan McCain being appreciative of Lindsey Graham’s praise of her tells you all you need to know of what her agenda was on [The View],” tweeted David Weissman. “Good riddance.”

Meghan McCain being appreciative of Lindsey Graham’s praise of her tells you all you need to know of what her agenda was on #TheView. Good riddance. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 1, 2021

When McCain first joined “The View” in October 2017, she said she was “honored and proud to be part of such an iconic show with a diverse, smart, strong and interesting group of women.”

“I’ve been a fan of the show for many years,” McCain added, “so taking my seat at that table is definitely a career highlight!”

The Daily Mail first reported that McCain was planning to leave the show after four years, with two years remaining on her contract.

“Meghan will announce her resignation on Thursday’s show,” a Disney source told The Daily Mail.

“The source added that her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Ana Navarro, ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned,’” The Daily Mail added.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” the source said. “She will finish at the end of July 2021.”

As Page Six noted, “At the beginning of the year, McCain sounded like she wasn’t planning an imminent exit from the talk show — despite her regular on-air clashes with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and other more liberal co-hosts.”

