https://politicrossing.com/firearm-safety/

Gun Handling Basics

Please Share this with New Shooters and those who need a Refresher Please!

Subscribe to My Channel for more NO Nonsense Videos that help you Stay in Sharp “In Life and On the Range”!

Rules Get Boring, Huh?

For so many of us we feel as though we have a decent understanding of the firearm safety rules. This long list of what to do and what not to do! I know it can be boring admit it! We go over them time after time and eventually we skip a step, or have inconsistencies in our own personal safety for convenience or we just get down right lazy!

But, you can also admit that accidents or NEGLIGENCE happens! Sometimes, fatally so. We can’t have that now can we?

Back Story

As an Instructor teaching as long as I have for as many people as I have from all walks of life and even teaching overseas; I’ve realized I had to paraphrase and get to the point quickly to get my thoughts across and ensure I can make a positive impact with my students and keep an Excellent level of safety. I’ll be honest, I cannot recall exactly how I came across these two key phrases I’ve taught, spoken, told, yelled over the nearly 30 years now, being on ranges. I do know this; They work!

TWO KEY PHRASES THAT SAVE LIVES

Here ya go… Burn these phrases into your subconscious!

Finger Discipline: keeping your finger along the side of the frame or receiver of ANY firearm, and NOT curling it into the trigger well UNTIL you are absolutely ready, confident about your abilities and sights aligned with themselves and your target, the area is safe, target identified and the down range area is cleared for firing. Muzzle Management: Having the awareness of anything that is beyond the end of the barrel (the muzzle). When you are holding ANY firearm and it’s easier to make mistakes with shorter barrels; you are being vigilant as to where the barrel is pointed within your area. AND, I might add that wherever it is pointed it (if it were to just as they say, “go off”) BS.. LOL It would to cause any personal property or bodily injury damage!

Can you Handle it?

Some other factors to consider:

Do I know if the gun is unloaded or not?

Do I know how to load, reload and unload it?

Where is the gun pointed even if no one is holding it. Some people don’t think about this at all? Even if you are not handling it, “we always assume they are loaded” is it pointed in a safe direction?

If you don’t know; don’t mess with it to try to figure it out. Leave it alone and get someone who knows what the hell they are doing to show you! With learning anything in life, if ya don’t know, go slow! This is how accidents happen, over easily treatable mistakes on safety.

Well, that’s all I got for you today! Tune in next time for more Gun Basics and please feel free to Like, Comment and Share on my social media! Subscribe to my The GunLife Coach channel , DO IT NOW! For more training in the Phoenix Valley and mobile training to your area checkout my company HERE!

Stay True America, We need You!

Stephen D. Powell

The GunLife Coach







We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.





Stephen D. Powell is an Air Force veteran with more than 18 years of combined federal, military & civilian law enforcement experience. Powell has been teaching professionally for over 25+years as a firearms Instructor for numerous organizations and agencies rated with the NRA, NM & TX DPS and a Sig Sauer Academy Master Instructor.

His company, Patriot Outdoors, Inc, has been operational in the defensive training industry since 2004, starting a thousand acre training facility located in Eastern New Mexico.

Patriot has provided crucial and relevant firearms training to DOD and SOCOM, state and local law enforcement and armed citizen students.

Over the past several years, Powell has appeared on several Fox News, Sirius XM radio, various regional newspaper, radio and tv shows, promoting military veteran entrepreneurship and patriotism as well as educating the shooting industry on range development, media relations and key second amendment issues.

Patriot Outdoors is currently operating out of the Phoenix Valley, Arizona and with a new channel of The GunLife Coach to inspire and motivate other in life and on the range!













Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

