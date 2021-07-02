https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/561316-heres-the-strong-unapologetic-conservative-to-replace-meghan-mccain

Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCain7 conservative women who could replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’ McCain blasts misogyny of ‘View’ coverage in exiting remarks Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View’ after four seasons MORE is departing ABC’s “The View” after four tumultuous years of doing what could arguably be the toughest punditry job around. Being the token conservative on the show has never been an easy task, and the condescending, disrespectful verbal abuse McCain endured, particularly from co-host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMcCain blasts misogyny of ‘View’ coverage in exiting remarks Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View’ after four seasons Buttigieg: ‘There’s no time to argue’ over climate change MORE, makes one wonder why she put up with it for so long.

WATCH: Joy Behar spars with Meghan McCain: “I did not miss you” while you were on maternity leave https://t.co/vJNVKLyA3P pic.twitter.com/7VqRLCqFMc — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: The View Melts Down as Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Slug it Out Over Socialism https://t.co/kO7kYPl2bj pic.twitter.com/kjGrHHYPBI — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 25, 2018

THE CLAWS COME OUT — Joy Behar And Meghan McCain Get Heated After Behar Makes Joke About Melania https://t.co/92KAcN6HPr pic.twitter.com/OWHwiLrfHL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s not to say McCain sat back and took it. Even Behar called McCain a “formidable opponent” and “not a snowflake” upon the announcement that the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCain7 conservative women who could replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’ Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View’ after four seasons Trump is here to stay, and Republicans should be worried MORE (R-Ariz.) was leaving the show.

The View Co-Hosts React to Meghan McCain’s Exit: ‘You Were a Formidable Opponent,’ Says Joy Behar https://t.co/7xSeY3kjAU — People (@people) July 1, 2021

Regardless of one’s opinion of “The View” — which often could be as insufferable as it was unwatchable with its pious screeds, especially from Behar and co-host Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinKinzinger: GOP downplaying Capitol riot something ‘out of North Korea’ CNN and MSNBC legal analyst Midwin Charles dead at 47 Meghan McCain hits back at critics of comments decrying ‘identity politics’ MORE — the show generated daily headlines and major buzz on social media. And most of them involved confrontations between Behar and McCain.

One idea being floated in the Twittersphere is to replace McCain with Ana Navarro Ana Violeta NavarroJosé Andrés responds to Ann Coulter calling him ‘some nut foreigner’ Mary Trump doesn’t think Trump will run in 2024 Cindy McCain when asked about joining Biden Cabinet: ‘There is a role for Republicans’ MORE, the CNN commentator and “The View” fill-in co-host who endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenConsultants found extensive concrete deterioration at Surfside building in 2020: report Arkansas coronavirus cases reach new high for second day since the winter Emergency physician gathering photos among wreckage of Surfside building collapse MORE for president, called on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughSupreme Court win for property rights is hardly a loss for the regulatory state Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues MORE to step aside and is basically indistinguishable from any Democratic pundit on the network.

So, no, the show doesn’t need another Nicolle Wallace or any faux conservative who would simply nod and agree with Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergMcCain blasts misogyny of ‘View’ coverage in exiting remarks Meghan McCain leaving ‘The View’ after four seasons Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg spar over Biden’s outburst at CNN reporter MORE, Behar and Hostin.

For the headlines and buzz to continue, the program needs a conservative who knows how to debate, isn’t afraid to do it and is unapologetic for her perspectives.

Enter Candace Owens, New York Times bestselling author, founder of the Blexit Foundation and creator of the slogan, “Black people don’t have to be Democrats — still,” who boasts more than 2.7 million followers on Twitter. Like McCain, Owens isn’t afraid to speak her mind or defend her opinions.

“Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation,” she recently opined. “I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American.”

Juneteenth is soooo lame.

Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 17, 2021

“We’ve gone from celebrating the unifying vision of Martin Luther King Jr. to enshrining the criminal behavior of George Floyd.”

“We’ve gone from celebrating the unifying vision of Martin Luther King Jr. to enshrining the criminal behavior of George Floyd.” — @RealCandaceO https://t.co/qHbs8ZPXfD — The Greater Fyrd (@TheGreaterFyrd) June 27, 2021

“If you’re looking for institutional racism, it exists within critical race theory. Ban it. At every level. It is the new Jim Crow,” she said of critical race theory being taught in some U.S. schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s stop calling it a border crisis … this is a border plan. This is what the Democrats want to happen. They see [migrants] as their next victim voters,” she said regarding the U.S.-Mexico border catastrophe that isn’t getting any better.

Now, you can agree or disagree with such statements. But they very much go against the grain, particularly on the set of “The View” — and would therefore make for some explosive discussions.

Owens does a weekly program on Ben Shapiro’s “The Daily Wire,” but otherwise is essentially a free agent. Despite being in the public spotlight for what feels like a long time, she’s only 32 years old and would bring the same youthful energy to a show where the other co-hosts are 52, 65 and 78.

Some free advice to ABC: Hire Candace Owens.

Joe Concha is a media and politics columnist for The Hill.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

