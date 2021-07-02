https://bigleaguepolitics.com/hero-patriotic-michigan-sheriff-attempted-to-seize-voting-machines-following-election-fraud-in-november/

It has been revealed that Barry County, Mich. Sheriff Dar Leaf attempted to rally fellow constitutional sheriffs after last year’s vote steal to seize controversial Dominion voting machines.

Bridge Michigan obtained emails through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Leaf’s attorney showing how the constitutional sheriff snapped into action following last year’s fraud and began rallying sheriffs to push back against the alleged culprits.

“It is our job to investigate all acts of voter fraud,” Leaf said.

Emails show that Carson Tucker, an Ann Arbor attorney who represented leaf, reached out to Carissa Keshel at the Fight Back Foundation requesting details on “counties that have been potentially compromised” during the election.

“My client Barry County Sheriff and several other county sheriffs in Michigan would like to consider issuing probable cause warrants to sequester Dominion voting machines if there is evidence of criminal manipulation,” Tucker wrote.

“Constitutional Sheriffs have a legal obligation and duty to ferret out criminal activity in the county on behalf of the citizenry,” Tucker added. “And they are the chief law enforcement officers.”

Big League Politics has reported on the heroic stances made by this constitutional sheriff in the past, such as when he refused to go along with the fake news media’s narrative on the phony kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

“A constitutional Michigan sheriff recently made some controversial comments about the thwarted raid against Governor Gretchen Whitmer that was promulgated by a confidential informant getting paid thousands of dollars by the feds.

While the plot itself is incredibly dubious and has all the makings of another FBI scam, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf believes that making a citizens arrest on Whitmer is justified considering the onslaught of intolerable acts she has inflicted upon her constituents.

Leaf said he had dealt with some of the militia members and that they had always been nice and respectful when he had seen them at events.

“I was shocked. I did not see this coming with those guys, but still, we can’t convict them in the news media here. They do have the right to a fair trial,” he said.

Leaf did not throw the militia members under the bus. He said he does not regret sharing a stage with two of them at an anti-Whitmer rally earlier in the year, and he understands their motives considering Whitmer’s heinous abuses of her authority.

“It’s just a charge,” Leaf explained. “And they say it’s a plot to kidnap. You got to remember that, are they trying to kidnap, because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt?” Leaf asked.

“You can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, you can make a felony arrest,” Leaf continued, citing Michigan state law to justify his point.

“And it doesn’t say if you’re in elected office that you’re exempt from that arrest. So, I have to look at it from that angle, and I’m hoping that’s more of what it is. As a matter of fact, these guys are innocent until proven guilty so I’m not even sure if they had any part of it,” he added.”

The fake news media is attempting to slam Sheriff Leaf but they are really just vindicating him as a one of the few elected officials with the courage to stand for freedom. He is cut from the same cloth as the Founding Fathers, and that makes the bad guys very scared.

