Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) touted the importance of an infrastructure bill that is “very centered upon women.”

During NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, anchor Chuck Todd interviewed Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Ocasio-Cortez about the pending Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. Both lawmakers stressed the importance of considering women in the proposal.

“I believe that we also have to talk about this missing piece, which is the House, and I believe that… House Democrats are very committed to making sure that, in Sen. Cassidy’s works, that infrastructure is very centered upon women,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “In addition to a bridge, you need a babysitter.”

She also advised President Biden to tout his veto power: “In those areas where there is agreement, Republicans are more than welcome to join so that we can get this work on infrastructure done. But that doesn’t mean the President should be limited by Republicans, particularly when we have a House majority, we have fifty Democratic senators and we have the White House.”

“For me, it’s not just about a price tag, right? You can have an enormous price tag that is chock full of fossil fuel giveaways and doesn’t spend that money in a way that is going to solve our problems,” she explained. “Likewise, you can also have an infrastructure plan that is too small, and it’s so small that it doesn’t invest in any meaningful way that people can really feel a positive impact in their everyday lives.”

“This is our one big shot, not just in terms of family, child care, Medicare, but on climate change,” she added.

As Ocasio-Cortez mentioned, Cassidy also stressed the importance of a female-centered infrastructure bill.

“If you go home and talk to constituents who are stuck in traffic for an hour and a half getting to work, and an hour and a half getting home, three hours a day that they don’t spend with their family, they want these — they want a bridge coming to a town near them,” he explained. “My wife says that roads and bridges are a woman’s problem, if you will. Because oftentimes, it is the woman, aside from commuting to work, who’s also taking children to school.”

“They’re doing the shopping,” he continued. “And the more time she spends on that road, the less time she spends doing things of higher value. So if you speak to her, she’s going to say, ‘This is a good bill.’”

Last week, the Biden administration reached a compromise with several members of the Senate on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which would emphasize physical infrastructure rather than government social programs.

Joining Ocasio-Cortez, some progressive lawmakers rejected the proposal.

“I’ve said all along: no climate, no deal,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA). “The bipartisan framework doesn’t get us there. So I agree with our leadership that this must be resolved in reconciliation. Until then, I’m still no climate, no deal — let’s get this done.”

President Biden’s $2.7 trillion American Families Plan offered hundreds of billions for climate change, education, and healthcare initiatives.

