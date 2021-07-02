https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/jen-psaki-explains-that-joe-biden-snippily-shutting-down-questions-about-afghanistan-wasnt-related-to-afghanistan-video/

We never really expected to like Jen Psaki as White House press secretary, but she seems determined to make us actively loathe her.

At today’s press briefing, she sneered at Americans who aren’t impressed with having an extra $0.16 to spend on their barbecues this Fourth of July.

Jen Psaki spars with Fox’s Peter Doocy regarding the White House’s tweet boasting a Fourth of July that costs $0.16 cheaper than last year. “If you don’t like hot dogs you may not care about the reduction of cost.” pic.twitter.com/K0mJQPjpsV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

But she was only just getting started, because when you believe as strongly as Jen Psaki does that we’re all stupid, you just can’t help but go full-steam ahead:

Psaki says this episode “wasn’t related to Afghanistan” and that Biden was “was ready to be done answering questions.” (Biden said “I’m not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan”) https://t.co/f8WwDezSWZ — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 2, 2021

“It wasn’t related to Afghanistan” says Jen Psaki about Joe Biden’s refusal to answer questions about Afghanistan… Biden literally said: “I’m not going to answer any more questions about Afghanistan.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) July 2, 2021

Watch:

PSAKI: Joe Biden’s refusal to answer further questions on Afghanistan “wasn’t related to Afghanistan.” Joe Biden, earlier this morning: “I’m not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan.” pic.twitter.com/7vGU1EYWbl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2021

Who are we going to believe? Jen Psaki, or our own lying ears?

BIDEN: “I’m not going to answering any more questions on Afghanistan. Look, it’s Fourth of July. I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions and I’ll answer next week… I’ll answer all your negative questions — not negative, your legitimate questions.” pic.twitter.com/8VyrQg2r5Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

Did we mention that Jen Psaki thinks we’re all stupid?

We are now firmly in the “Don’t pay attention to exactly what Biden says” phase of his presidency. https://t.co/xCsU3qmPtP — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 2, 2021

This is some world-class gaslighting from Jen Psaki. Too bad that’s not an Olympic sport.

Why can’t the media just stick to questions about ice cream? Is that so hard? — Dutch, Mac & Dillon (@LeonardsJohnG1) July 2, 2021

The media have been overwhelmingly soft on the Biden administration. What’s it going to take for them to care about being lied to directly to their faces? Does Donald Trump need to come back?

Fair to assume the media’s reaction if a Trump Press Sec had said this would be…different. https://t.co/NUaU3YOrxw — The First (@TheFirstonTV) July 2, 2021

There’s not a doubt in our minds.

The kind of answer every CNN and Wash Post reporter would jump all over

Kayleigh McEnany for. https://t.co/rzjA8tAq9w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

RT @Yamiche: “It wasn’t related to Afghanistan” says

Kayleigh McEnany about President Trump’s refusal to answer questions about Afghanistan… Context: Mr. Trump literally said: “I’m not going to answer any more questions about Afghanistan.” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

Fake but accurate AF.

