Are you one of the ingrates who aren’t celebrating the fact that under Joe Biden’s brilliant economic leadership, Fourth of July barbecues will cost Americans $0.16 less than last year?

Well, if you are, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a message for you:

Watch:

In other words, if saving $0.16 on your hotdogs doesn’t cancel out skyrocketing gas prices — or, in some cases, not being able to even find gas — then you can choke on your potato salad (assuming you can afford it).

