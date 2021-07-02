https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/joe-biden-heralds-the-dawn-of-a-brighter-economic-future-by-announcing-that-the-sun-is-coming-out-this-afternoon-video/

Americans will save $0.16 on their July 4th barbecues this year, and President Joe Biden can’t help but feel pretty good about America’s economic outlook:

Are you all feeling inspired right now?

There’ll be suuuuuunnnn … in the afternoooooooooon …

Did Joe start Happy Hour early? We know he’s really eager for the holiday weekend to get going.

Maybe he just meant that it’s been cloudy for most of the day and now the sun is coming out.

Or maybe he just doesn’t know where he is right now.

Is anyone else feeling uncomfortable right now?

Our thoughts exactly.

