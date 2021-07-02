https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/judd-legums-tweets-about-scotus-stunning-admission-of-racism-and-classism-are-very-popular-theyre-also-extremely-dishonest/

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that Arizona’s voting rules do not violate the Voting Rights Act.

The ruling dealt a powerful blow to all the people who have falsely claimed that election integrity laws are racist and classist and all things that are bad and evil in the world.

Including President Joe Biden:

And speaking of dishonest rhetoric, here’s dedicated purveyor of dishonest rhetoric Judd Legum:

STUNNING ADMISSION! There it is, in black and white and yellow highlighting that

3. MAYBE YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF SCOTUS DECISIONS SHOULDN’T BE BASED ON WHAT JUDD LEGUM TELLS YOU.

So, basically, the full paragraph undercuts Judd Legum’s framing.

Sounds about right.

But don’t expect Judd to delete his tweet or make any apologies. Not when it’s been getting love like this:

America’s not dead yet … but journalism’s getting awfully close.

And Judd Legum’s doing his part to finish the job:

Go right ahead … but we wouldn’t recommend it. You wouldn’t want to be an accessory to journalism’s murder.

***

