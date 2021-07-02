https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-first-judge-offers-reduced-sentence-if-defendants-get-vaccinated/

Common Pleas Court Judge Richard Frye took the concept of ‘judicial activism’ to a whole new, personal level by mandating the defendants in his courtroom receive the experimental Covid vaccine.

One of the defendants, Sylvaun Latham said Judge Frye told him in court that he could reduce the length of his probation from five years to one year if he agreed to get vaccinated

“He said something about a new delta strain out attacking black people,” Latham told the reporter.

Latham agreed ‘in the moment’ to Judge Frye’s vaccine order but felt the judge overstepped authority regarding his health. He said he plans to contact the ACLU on the matter.

