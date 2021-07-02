https://www.dailywire.com/news/kirstie-alley-warns-modern-entertainment-has-u-s-on-road-to-pedophilia-acceptance

In a series of tweets that had several left-wing media outlets fuming, actress Kirstie Alley shared her belief that the United States is on the road to accepting pedophilia.

“Was watching TV,” she said on Friday, “we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as ‘normal.’”

In two follow-up posts, Alley explained what she meant:

I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the s*** that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A “moral code” is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual “education” and “select” ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival. People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pedophilia as people “just loving children.” You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.

In reaction, entertainment outlet Socialite Life sneered, “Scientologist and one-time actress, Kristie Alley, has apparently been listening to too many QAnon theories of late.”

Meanwhile, LGBTQ publication, Queerty, claimed Alley’s concerns were nonsensical. “Former actress Kirstie Alley took to Twitter this morning to rant incoherently about something she’d just watched on television,” the story said. “Though she didn’t say exactly what she had seen, based on her remarks, it seems to have been about teaching LGBTQ issues and sex ed in schools … God forbid we teach our children to be more kind and accepting of others.”

Though both outlets implied the 70-year-old is no longer working in Hollywood, Alley has appeared in multiple projects in recent years, including the 2020 TV movie, “You Can’t Take My Daughter.”

The “Cheers” star has a history of expressing views not shared by the majority of her industry.

Last September, she called the Oscars’ new diversity initiative “a disgrace to artists everywhere,” saying, “can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his f***ing paintings. You people have lost your minds. Control artists, control individual thought .. OSCAR ORWELL.”

And in October, she announced her support for former President Trump, tweeting, “I’m voting for [Trump] because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

She’s also no stranger to feuding with the media, saying at the height of the pandemic, “I now Know why my personal friends who walk around in SHEER TERROR of contracting Covid are simply CNN viewers! I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!! IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG.”

