https://summit.news/2021/07/02/crowd-topples-statues-in-canada-police-arrest-man-who-opposed-them/
About The Author
Related Posts
DC’s Stasi Mentality Turns Attention to SCOTUS, Seeks to Determine if Travel Papers are in Order
June 9, 2021
Racist HBO Drama Attacks Whites’ ‘Poisoned Perspective, Distorted by Centuries of Dominance’
June 29, 2021
Antrim County, MI Attorney Matthew DePerno Will Appeal Judge’s Decision to Dismiss Voter Fraud Case
May 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy