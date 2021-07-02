https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/massive-crowd-president-trump-sarasota-rally/

Americans in Florida are getting ready for the 4th with a Trump Rally.

President Trump is holding a rally and fireworks tomorrow night in Sarasota County on the Gulf Coast.

Dozens began lining up Friday, more than 24 hours before the rally, to show President Trump the tremendous support he has in his home state of Florida. The lines entering the fairgrounds were backed up for miles a day before the event.

Local NBC News Channel 8 had a report on the crowds already lining up for the rally.

Is there a better way to celebrate Independence Day than with a President that truly loves our Nation?

God Bless America

