Two quick-thinking Boy Scouts jumped into floodwaters and saved a drowning woman in Columbia, Missouri.

Dominic Viet, 15, and Joseph Diener, 16, were riding their bikes near a park when they heard a call for help, television station KOMU reported. They went to the call and saw a woman hanging on the basketball goal.

Once the boys swam to her, they each grabbed her shoulders to take her out of the water. Minutes later, first responders handled the rest, according to Diener.

“She was struggling in the water,” Diener said. “I’m like, I can’t leave somebody out there to struggle in the water while I’m sitting here and watching.”

“I feel like if you’re able to save somebody like that,” the young hero told the television station. “I feel like you should because you’re you never know when somebody’s going to call somebody else or who’s going to come.”

The parents of the two Boy Scouts said they were proud of their sons — but also concerned for their safety.

“Trying to save somebody is a really noble thing. But, if it causes you or somebody else harm in the process, it’s not worth it,” Jeremy Diener told NBC’s Today Show, adding he was “proud that they would think to put somebody else above themselves right and want to and want to help them.”

Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins told the network that the woman who was rescued is going to be just fine.

“The person had entered the water to swim, to the best of our knowledge,” Jenkins said. “These two young boy scouts come by and heard the distress calls….for two 15- and 16-year-olds to react that way, it was very heroic.”

Troop 6 scoutmaster Morgan Dailey told KOMU the two may get badges for their bravery and heroism.

“There’s a heavy emphasis on being prepared and especially being prepared for emergency situations,” Dailey said. “And this clearly was an emergency situation where there was a young woman that was struggling in the water.”

