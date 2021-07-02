https://rairfoundation.com/mit-scientist-covid-vaccines-may-cause-diseases-in-10-to-15-years-exclusive-video/

RAIR Foundation USA is honored to present an exclusive interview with prominent scientist Stephanie Seneff about her take on the impact of mRNA vaccines. RAIR also features Scientist Madeline Weld, Ph.D., Physiology and Biology who has graciously used her background to write about the interview for RAIR's readers (scroll down).

Dr. Seneff serves as Senior research scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory and is the author of Toxic Legacy, How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health and the Environment. The MIT scientist wrote a research paper with Dr. Greg Nigh titled: “Worse Than the Disease? Reviewing Some Possible Unintended Consequences of the mRNA Vaccines Against COVID-19” for the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research.

Dr. Weld explains:

“Dr. Seneff’s background led her to have concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines that are being heavily promoted. These vaccines use a novel mRNA technology, and their long-term effects remain unknown. However, there is sufficient published scientific information to explain some of the mechanisms behind the adverse effects these vaccines are having now and what they might cause in the years and decades ahead. She anticipates an increase in autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, which take 10 to 15 years to manifest themselves.”

Some of the major points of the RAIR exclusive interview:

Dr. Seneff “anticipates that there will be long-term damage that won’t instantly be linked to the vaccine. Developments, such as an increase in auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases, which may take 10 to 15 years before manifesting themselves.” “We are in for a big surprise down the road,” she predicts.

Dr. Seneff believes the vaccine would exacerbate symptoms of those with Parkinson’s.

Those who claimed that mRNA would not impact DNA are “wrong.”

Spike protein “really has become the most toxic part of the virus” and exists when Covid is gone.

“Among the possibilities she foresees is an increase in Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD), a prion disease (or protein misfolding disease) comparable to mad cow disease.”

“There is an epidemic of Alzheimer disease, which people are getting at an increasingly younger age. The recklessly and haphazardly implementation of the vaccine roll-out will contribute to this trend.”

Seneff has been working on glyphosate, about which she has written a new book (Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate is destroying our health and the environment). She has been researching this topic for almost 10 years. She believes that glyphosate poisons the immune system, leading to immune deficiency and autoimmune disease, which is increasing the impact of Covid-19, in terms of contributing to the cytokine storm, the lungs filling with fluid, hemorrhaging and thrombosis. Her book has a whole chapter on glyphosate and the immune system.

This paper was intensely reviewed (6 reviewers). They had read about the possibility that the spike protein might be a prion but had originally left it out of their paper as possibly being too speculative.

However, one of the reviewers suggested they include a discussion about it, leading them to expand their research on it and finding that it connected a lot of dots. Many viruses have prion-like proteins. She learned about an organic farmer in the UK who linked mad cow disease to magnesium toxicity from a chemical that was being put on the backs of cows. Seneff believes that prion diseases are connected to toxic chemicals because they cause proteins to misfold.

Prion proteins can seed other unrelated proteins to misfold. There is a list of proteins that will “catch the disease” when there is a prion or prion-like protein near them, that misfolds in a characteristic way called “beta-sheets.” It causes other proteins in that same cell to misfold in that same way and to bind together in fibrils that eventually precipitate out. Alzheimer’s is a classic prion-like disease. The amyloid beta plaque is linked to Alzheimer’s. Amyloid beta plaques normally fold as alpha helices, they are like screws that go into the membrane. All prion proteins have that characteristic. They normally go into a membrane and form an alpha helix.

When prion proteins misfold, and they can misfold when you get too many of them in the cytoplasm, for example if there is too much alpha-synuclein amyloid-beta, those alpha-synuclein amyloid-beta molecules start glomming together in these beta sheets that are quite soluble, so they end up with soluble complexes of beta sheets that are many amyloid betas.

Alpha-synuclein misfolding goes with Parkinson’s disease

Amyloid-beta goes with Alzheimer’s

TDP43 goes with ALS

There is a classic prion protein which is the mad cow in the cows and that’s also CJD in humans. So you have individual proteins that are linked to individual neurodegenerative diseases and each of those proteins is characteristic the same way, with alpha helix going into beta sheet becoming soluble in cytoplasm causing trouble. That is a common pattern for many different debilitating diseases. That happens through a trigger from some kind of prion-like protein that comes from outside often.

Parkinson’s is an example. You can start with a protein produced by E. coli that is a prion-like protein. If it gets too much, it starts to misfold, it starts to build the prion C in the gut. And then the immune cells pick up that protein, transport it into the spleen.

There are germinal centres in the spleen where the prion proteins really get going. It seems like it’s kind of a special factory for trying to deal with prion proteins to get rid of them. In the germinal centres in the spleen, the immune cells pack up prion proteins into little particles that they release as exosomes.

Exosomes are central to the disease process that I predict will happen with these vaccines. Parkinson’s starts with germinal centres in the spleen that release exosomes that contain some kind of misfolded protein that’s dangerous. The cells are trying to get rid of them and distribute them. You could cough them out through your lungs, release them through your skin, they possibly get into breast milk. They are exported as these little exosomes to get rid of them, to shed them out. But they also get transported along the vagus nerve to the brain stem. And that’s how you end up with Parkinson’s disease. So Parkinson’s starts with the gut, then the spleen, the vagus nerve, and finally the brain stem nuclei.

So the vaccine turns your body into a factory that makes the protein?

That’s right. The corona virus might be described as an orange covered in cloves. The spike protein is the most dangerous part of the virus. That is becoming very clear. Many people are doing studies, where they are using only the spike protein and can find brain damage. Greg and I just uncovered this study which we did not reference in our paper. Maybe it’s too new, but it’s a fascinating paper by people in India. It’s an in vitro study where they show that if you expose human cells in culture to the RNA from the spike protein, they will make spike protein, they ship it out in exosomes. And then if you expose the immune cells in the brain in another in vitro study to those exosomes, they become neurodegenerative.

When those exosomes make their way to the brain, the immune cells in the brain called microglia take them up and cause brain inflammation, brain damage, neurodegenerative diseases. Basically they hurt the brain very badly. I feel like the vaccines are inviting a direct hit on the brain.

Everyone I’ve spoken to who’s had the vaccine has at least a week of down time. When you say prion-like, are you making a distinction to a prion?

That’s a tricky thing, because there is a protein called the prion protein. There’s a human prion protein, there’s a cow prion protein. And then there are all these other proteins that are called prion-like proteins, because they have similar characteristics. And then amyloid beta, alpha-synuclein and the spike protein are all prion-like proteins because they have similar characteristics. The characteristics are well-defined in terms of the protein itself because there is a specific pattern, called a glycine zipper. It’s a pattern of GXXXG, two glycines (amino acid), separated by three wild cards, it could be any amino acids. Proteins are built from amino acids like beads on a string.

You have 20 amino acids that make up the core of all the proteins. You have the DNA code that instructs how the protein is made. This GXXXG pattern is a characteristic prion pattern called a glycine zipper.

Amyloid beta has four glycine zippers. And the spike protein has five. So it’s in some sense more prion-like than amyloid beta, which is the protein that causes Alzheimer’s disease.

So we have turned the body into a factory for making a protein which for all intents and purposes is a prion?

Yes, and worse than that, they actually re-engineered the protein to make it more prion-like than it normally is. Because they have mucked with the protein structure to give it a pair of prolines that are next door to each other. Two prolines. They’ve modified the spike protein design for the vaccine such that it couldn’t go into the membrane. So they wanted it to stay. So basically the protein is made by these cells under instruction from the vaccine, and then it’s released and exposed on their membrane.

It attaches to ACE-2 receptors. And then it needs to be exposed to immune cells so they can make their antibodies. The whole point is to have these cells collaborate with each other and one cell exposes (the protein), another one makes the antibodies. And they thought it was a really good idea not to let it go into the membrane, because then it would expose itself. There’s a critical part it wants the antibodies to be able to see. And they’ve mucked with the protein so it can’t snap into place and go into the membrane. So it stays stuck to the ACE-2 receptors, which I think is really, really bad, because it suppresses them.

Many papers have shown that the spike protein suppresses the ACE-2 receptors. And that’s causing a lot of these other symptoms that we’re seeing, heart problems and blood problems, thrombosis, loss of platelets. All these things are happening in response to this shutdown of the ACE-2 receptor.

Listening to you sounds like you’re leaning toward incompetence rather than malice.

I don’t know. It didn’t take me that long to read about all these things and to see that this thing is really big trouble. I don’t know why they couldn’t also realize that. I don’t know how they can read the same things I’m reading and not reach the same conclusions. They’re being very very reckless. Anyone who’s involved in this ought to be worried about those germinal centres in the spleen and that is exactly what these vaccines do. They’ve traced them where they go and this is another interesting story.

They say that it’s injected in the arm and it stays in the arm and everything happens in the arm. But that’s not true at all. The immune cells pick up the vaccines, they open up that box and they start making prion proteins, and they get really excited and worried because they don’t understand what’s going on here. They’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s extremely unusual. Everything is not natural in these vaccines. So the immune cells get really worried and they go into the lymph system from the arm. And lots of women are getting swollen lymph nodes under their arm which is a characteristic feature of breast cancer. From the lymph nodes, it gets into the lymph system and it works its way to the spleen.

Greg and I talked about one of these studies where they showed that this mRNA technology causes immune cells to go the spleen, into those germinal centres, and start furiously making spike protein in those germinal centres. That is just a complete set up for Parkinson’s.

So if somebody already had Parkinson’s, and they were to get this vaccine, do you think it would exacerbate it?

I would definitely expect so. I’m hoping we’ll see some data coming out like that because it’s really crucial for us to watch now and see what happens. Everything’s predictive right now but there’s a lot of science behind it to show that this is what you would expect. It’s disturbing to me to think about these exosomes. The critical thing is that the germinal centres are making all these exosomes, releasing them out into the circulation. Those exosomes can leave the body. It’s been shown that exosomes are present in the breath that comes out from the lungs.

The paper that I read a couple of days ago showed that exosomes are made by cells that are exposed to something very much like the mRNA in the vaccine. They make the exosomes and these exosomes are taken up by the immune cells in the brain. They cause the brain to go on fire basically. They cause an inflammatory response in the brain which damages the brain tissues. Greg and I predicted that in what we wrote but we didn’t have hard evidence at that time. This study shows that this is exactly what happens.

And so the spike protein is packaged up by these dendritic cells which are immune cells that are taking up that vaccine, furiously making spike protein, being unable to stop themselves because that RNA has been engineered to be very sturdy. Normally RNA would just disintegrate if you injected RNA into the body. That’s why they put in this polyethylene glycol, this cationic lipid around the surface to make it be reactive and then to turn the RNA into a different RNA, changing one of the nucleotides to make it really sturdy, so it can’t be broken down easily. They did a lot of tricks. This is terrible because it means these cells can’t stop themselves from making spike protein.

And when you get too much of a prion protein in the cytoplasm, that’s when you get in trouble with other proteins misfolding. And these immune cells actually upregulate alpha-synuclein in response to stress. So they’ve got tremendous stress in those dendritic cells in those germinal centres in the spleen.

That’s where I think a lot of the action is happening. And studies tracing the RNA show that the spleen was the organ which accumulated the highest levels. But it also accumulated in other scary places like the liver and ovaries and adrenal glands. They all showed up with lots of mRNA from the vaccine migrating through the lymph system, getting to those places.

It’s disturbing that it was found in the ovaries, which were number two after the spleen. And then the adrenal glands. Those are all really important organs – with hormones and what not. There will be a big mess there.

So you’re saying we don’t even know if our bodies will shut down manufacturing this toxin.

Right. I could not find information on exactly how long this would last. I found a paper that said it could be as long as six months. I think it could be forever in the case where it gets turned into DNA and that’s another thing we discussed in our paper. All the machinery is there to take the spike protein RNA and convert it into DNA, put out DNA plasmids. Little plasmids contain that DNA and are able to reproduce themselves. And then infect the cells in the bone marrow, the precursor stem cells. Infect them with that, and they’re going to be able to make spike protein for the rest of the person’s life. There is an entire mechanism that could make that possible. For someone who is already sick, for example cancer cells produce lots of this enzyme that can convert RNA into DNA. Immune cells do too, under stress. So those immune cells in the spleen under stress might predict that they would upregulate enzymes that convert RNA into DNA.

You get the DNA and then you get these plasmids which are kind of like exosomes. They’re little lipid-membraned things that package up DNA. But then the plasmids can also get into the DNA in the nucleus and become a permanent part of the human genome. That is not beyond the realm of possibility.

One of the original sales pitches for the vaccine was that it would not be able to penetrate the nucleus and would not get into your DNA.

They’re wrong. I can show you the study that shows that sperm take up foreign messenger RNA, convert it into DNA, put it into plasmids, release those plasmids around the fertilized egg. The fertilized egg takes those plasmids up and can carry them throughout the lifespan of that person and passing it down to the next generation. There is a paper that talks about all of that. Not mentioning the spike

protein, not mentioning these vaccines which didn’t even exist at the time. It could be very, very bad. It could kill you. In fact, people are dying. Even teenagers are dying from heart failure.

You mentioned shedding a number of times. I think that’s a very important topic. Dr. Roger Hodkinson was saying that there would be a bell curve. From the middle of the bell curve to the right side would be people who would produce more of the spike protein than their systems could mop up. So those people would shed it in their breath and sweat and that could present a risk to people in close proximity for a long period of time. Would you say that’s accurate?

I would say it’s completely accurate. And plausible. We wrote something about that. At the third-round review, that last reviewer who suggested talking about prions. And that’s when we realized those exosomes are really crucial. Exosomes have been a big topic recently. It wasn’t something researchers in biology were that aware of in the past. But right now they’re really excited about them. And they’re actually designing Covid-19 vaccines based on exosomes. They’re proposing to use exosomes as a form of vaccination. Which is amazing because that’s the last stage of what’s happening with these immune cells. When they’re in that spleen and they’re furiously making the spike protein, it’s very toxic to that cell and it’s trying to survive, so it says “I’ve got to get rid of this stuff,” so it pushes all these little pellets

out into the circulation. And they go throughout the body. They go along the vagus nerve up to the brain, and cause all kinds of trouble there. But then they just exit right straight through the….I think they’re ending up in breast milk. There was actually an infant who died of thrombosis from breast-feeding from his mother who had been vaccinated. I was surprised but it makes sense because those exosomes would go out through the lungs, through the skin through the sweat. Their body is trying to get rid of this toxic thing that it’s coping with. And the way to do that is to shed it. So somebody nearby could pick it up through skin contact or breathing it in. I think they could easily get it. I’ve heard people say, “I hung out with my grandmother who was vaccinated, and I got sick. My periods got screwed up and all of a sudden, I got a really heavy period. I’ve always been very regular.” I was getting stories like that. At first it was like that was really crazy, but it’s a perfectly fine explanation based on these exosomes.

You’re saying this is not a small or subtle effect. What kind of contact or amount of contact is safe for vaccinated or non-vaccinated people?

How do you know? I can’t really say. I was really quite surprised. And it’s not just one or two people. Of course, I’m watching for it, but I’m seeing a lot of stories on the web. Greg and I have talked to two or three women who have experience menstrual irregularities by hanging out with people who had been vaccinated. It’s a completely plausible mechanism based on these exosomes which is the thing I’m most scared of at this point.

The person who is distributing the spike protein throughout the body is just trying to get them somewhere else because they’re so dangerous and that’s how it’s affecting the brain and it’s also messing up the blood. It’s just a nightmare. That spike protein really has become the most toxic part of the virus. And even people who have recovered from Covid and have “long Covid” or “long-haul Covid” with a lot of neurological symptoms and a lot of brain problems. Papers on that have shown that they are no longer infected. The virus is gone. But the spike protein is still there, and the spike protein is what’s causing the damage.

I have to dip into this magnet thing. I don’t believe it’s trauma at the injection site because there just isn’t enough iron in the blood to hold a magnet to somebody’s arm who’s standing upright. There’s a lot of papers that indicate that there’s research that goes back a long time. It appears that they are using magnetic nanoparticles.

And there’s that ferritin. There’s some kind of special form of ferritin. I’ve been scanning through that literature. It’s quite shocking. There’s actually literature about doing that in order to enhance the effect of these things. You can’t believe they’d be doing that without saying what they’re doing.

Somehow, everybody in the world is being practically forced to have an experimental substance with a brand new technology forced into them for an ice cream cone or something. And the promise is that they will promise to give you back some of your most basic liberties if you get it. And then not give it to you. So if that’s possible, anything is. Why do you say “and not give it to you”?

I don’t understand that.

Because I think it was either the head of the UN or the head of the WHO, yesterday, they came out with a statement saying, “Just because you have both inoculations doesn’t mean that you can stop wearing a mask or that you have to stop social distancing or that you can go out like normal. Those measures have to continue,” and he was very clear about it.

I think we’re tying to get the vaccine to just get this virus off their back so we can go back to normal living and that that’s not happening, right?

That’s not happening.

Especially in Canada. You guys are really under lock down there.

Yeah, in Canada a very strange thing happened today where the chief medical fellow for the province of Nova Scotia openly said that people weren’t going to be allowed to gather in groups because they wanted to control the dissemination of information. They actually said that.

They actually said that. Amazing. And all the censorship that is going on is so shocking to me. Unbelievable. The Facebook… Mercola getting completely disappeared from the web basically. Dr. Mercola is a friend of mine and he has done some amazing work. He has one article after the other on…

I’ve seen some of those videos. They’re really really good. (Asks about follow-up).

I would love to. I could talk about this forever. There’s so much to say. I think individuals have no idea the degree to which an injection like this could cause long-term harm to them. They’re thinking, “it’s just a vaccine. I’ll endure it because they want me to.” Even if they don’t really want to, just because the government is pressuring them. They shouldn’t. They really should stand their ground.

I have a Hail Mary question for you. If a person did receive these vaccines, is there anything that they can do to mitigate the effects of it?

I wish I knew. I would do the same thing I would advise in any case, which is to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 as well because there’s a lot of things you can do to keep yourself healthy. And it’s all about keeping your immune system healthy. Number one is to eat a certified organic diet. Stop eating foods that are contaminated with glyphosate. That is really central. Because if you don’t have a lot of glyphosate wandering around your body, you’re going to be a lot more robust against both the vaccine and the disease. And then getting out in the sunlight, making sure you have lots of vitamin D. Eating a lot of fresh vegetable and fruits, getting vitamin C, the B vitamins and minerals. Just basically eating high nutrient-dene foods like organic eggs and grass-fed beef and cruciferous vegetables. Lots of sulphur-containing foods, seafood is really healthy, clams and oysters and crabs and fish for the taurine. Eat whole foods, throw away the soy protein bar.

Just for the record, glyphosate is that chemical we know as Roundup.

Yes, it’s all over the food supply. It’s in the air, the water, the food supply. It’s considered perfectly safe by the government. But the US government doesn’t even bother to test. Actually Canada had a big initiative and they tested lots of different foods, both Canadian and imports, and a friend of mine, Tony Mitra, produced a book out of it. He was the one who got them to do it. They tested over 8000 foods.

Tony’s book was Poison Foods of North America. It’s a dry book with a lot of data about all these different foods. But Canada found very high levels in garbanzo beans, in chickpeas, like hummus, these legumes, and also in wheat and oats, cookies, goldfish crackers. And very high levels in foods from Canada and the United States compared to Mexico, which came out much more like Europe. Europe had generally much lower levels than America did. Mexico has actually decided to ban glyphosate, they’re going to wipe it out by 2024. The US government and Monsanto have been harassing them to back down. So far they have not. I’m very proud of Mexico. If Mexico bans glyphosate, it’s going to be a real problem for the United States to be next door to Mexico.

Mexico I heard also managed to defeat Covid-19 with Ivermectin.

Yes, that’s right. Ivermectin is a good one. I’ve been reading a lot about how excited people are about how well it’s working. And I think if we had worked on trying to treat Covid, we would have reduced the death rate by a whole lot. And once you do that, on top of everything that’s happening with these vaccines… You know the vaccines are not even breaking even. They’re basically hurting you more than they’re helping you. Staying healthy is the key to preventing Covid-19. Keeping your immune system strong.

It seems to me that the inverse of that formula is what the government is using. We can’t let people treat Covid-19 because we need to get them to take the vaccine.

I know. I see that. I’ve been not wanting to believe it, but it’s become more and more clear to me that it’s been an agenda all along. They’ve got this mRNA technology waiting to go out the gate. They love it. They think it’s going to be their answer ’cause they’re kind of striking out. Pharma’s been having a lot of hard times right now, not able to come up with new drugs that are effective. They’re thinking that this messenger RNA technology opens up a whole new suite of drugs that they’re going to start pushing out. Now that they’ve got past this initial barrier of getting people to get used to it, to think that it’s OK to inject this stuff into your body. I hope that something huge happens, that it becomes very obvious, so people stop this insanity. It’s sad that you have to have a lot of bad things happen before people finally wake up. They should have known already just from what’s available in the research literature. They should have known better than to do this.

Important input from Scientist Madeline Weld:

Dr. Seneff’s background led her to have concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines that are being heavily promoted. These vaccines use a novel mRNA technology, and their long-term effects remain unknown. However, there is sufficient published scientific information to explain some of the mechanisms behind the adverse effects these vaccines are having now and what they might cause in the years and decades ahead. She anticipates an increase in autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, which take 10 to 15 years to manifest themselves. Regarding glyphosate (of which there is a whole chapter in her book), Dr. Seneff has concluded that it impairs the immune system, leading to immune deficiency and autoimmune disease. It increases the impact of Covid-19 by contributing to the “cytokine storm,” fluid in the lungs, hemorrhaging and thrombosis. (Glyphosate, commercially known as Roundup, is a widely used broad-spectrum herbicide used to kill weeds that compete with crops.) The “spikes” on the surface of the corona virus are made of a “spike protein.” The spike protein binds to “ACE-2” receptors on surface of a host cells, which enables the virus to inject its RNA into that cell (which then makes more viruses). The mRNA vaccines contain mRNA that codes for the spike protein of the coronavirus, so that the injected person’s cells make the spike protein and activate their own immune system against it. Theoretically, their immune system will then be ready to fight the virus if they are exposed to it. But Dr. Seneff has concluded that the spike protein is a prion-like protein. Prion-like proteins cause diseases by inducing certain normal proteins to fold incorrectly. There is a list of proteins normally found in the body that are susceptible to misfolding in the presence of these prion-like proteins. Parkinson’s disease is caused by the misfolding of the protein alpha-synuclein, Alzheimer’s by the misfolding of amyloid beta, and ALS by the misfolding of TDP-43. Creutzfeldt-Jacob disease (CJD), the human equivalent of mad cow disease, is also a prion disease. When misfolded proteins become too abundant in the cell’s cytoplasm, they can start packing together in soluble fibrils or plaques, such as the amyloid beta sheets in Alzheimer’s, and create tissue damage. The normal progression of Parkinson’s disease could be illustrative of how the spike protein might act as a disease-producing prion. In Parkinson’s disease, an amyloid protein (called curli) produced by E. coli in the gut, is transported by immune cells to the spleen. In the spleen’s germinal centres (germinal centres are areas in lymphoid tissue where mature B cells, which produce antibodies, proliferate, differentiate, and mutate), the immune cells pack up the prion protein into little particles that they release as exosomes, which are membrane-bound extracellular vesicles. The cell is trying to get rid of these dangerous, misfolded proteins by exporting them in exosomes. These exosomes get transported by the vagus nerve to the brain stem and can also end up being coughed out, or shed in the sweat, and even possibly get into breast milk. A study in India has shown that when human cells are exposed to spike protein mRNA in vitro, they will make spike protein and then ship it out as exosomes. In another study, immune cells in the brain, called microglia, when exposed to those exosomes, became neurodegenerative. When those exosomes make their way to the brain, the microglia take them up and cause brain inflammation, brain damage, and neurodegenerative diseases. There is a specific pattern, called the glycine zipper, that is characteristic of prion-like proteins. It consists of two glycines (glycine is an amino acid) separated by any other three other amino acids (GXXXG). Amyloid beta, which causes Alzheimer’s, has four glycine zippers. The spike protein has five. The spike protein is made by cells at the injection site under instruction of the mRNA in the vaccine, released from the cell, and attaches to an ACE-2 receptor on the cell membrane. There it is exposed to immune cells of the host so they can make their antibodies to it. But the spike protein coded for by the mRNA in the vaccine is a modified version of the virus spike protein. It is modified so that it doesn’t get into the cell membrane but remains by stuck on the ACE-2 receptor, where it remains exposed to the immune system cells. But by remaining stuck on the ACE-2 receptor, the modified spike protein prevents that receptor from functioning. The shut down of the ACE-2 receptor might be causing some of the symptoms we’re seeing, such as heart and blood problems, thrombosis, and loss of platelets. Although the content of the mRNA vaccines injected into the arm is supposed to stay in the arm, immune cells encountering the spike protein made at the injection site get “excited” about this unknown protein. These immune cells enter the lymphatic system from the arm. A lot of vaccinated women are getting swollen lymph nodes under the arm, which is characteristic of breast cancer. From the lymph nodes, the immune cells enter the lymphatic system and work their way to the spleen and into the germinal centres. They start making the spike protein in the germinal centres and releasing it via exosomes to the circulation. This is a complete set up for Parkinson’s. It’s been shown that exosomes made by something similar to the mRNA in the vaccines are taken up by the immune cells in the brain, causing an inflammatory response which damages brain tissue. The immune cells keep making the spike protein because the RNA in the vaccine has been engineered to be very sturdy. Normal RNA would just disintegrate if you injected it into the body. But they have added polyethylene glycol and changed one of the nucleotides in the vaccine RNA, among other things, to keep it from breaking down. This means that cells can’t stop themselves from making the spike protein. It is when you have too much of a prion protein in the cytoplasm that you are in danger of having misfolding. And immune cells actually upregulate the production of alpha-synuclein (the misfolding of which leads to Parkinson’s) in response to stress. And there is a lot of cells in the immune cells (dendritic cells) in the germinal centres in the spleen. Studies tracing the RNA show that the spleen is the organ which accumulated the highest levels, but it was also found in the liver, ovaries, and adrenal glands. It reaches those organs through the lymph system. Another possibility is that the RNA could be converted to DNA in the cell, which would then produce DNA plasmids. These plasmids would be able to reproduce themselves and infect precursor stem cells in the bone marrow. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the plasmids would get into the DNA in the nucleus of the cell and become a permanent part of the injected person’s genome. A person producing high levels of spike protein might be shedding it in the breath or through the skin.

