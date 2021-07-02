https://www.oann.com/mitsubishi-electric-apologises-for-falsifying-train-equipment-inspection-data/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mitsubishi-electric-apologises-for-falsifying-train-equipment-inspection-data



A logo of Mitsubishi Electric Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files A logo of Mitsubishi Electric Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

July 2, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mitsubishi Electric Corp’s CEO on Friday apologised after the company said it had falsified inspection data, stretching back more than three decades, for air conditioners and brake compressors used by train operators.

“I offer my deep apology for the trouble we have caused,” Takeshi Sugiyama said at a news conference.

The company said the equipment supplied with falsified data does not pose any safety risk. It promised to release a full report in September, when it will also announce measures to deal with the problem.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

