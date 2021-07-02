https://www.theblaze.com/news/msnbc-chuck-todd-scolds-media-figures-vaccines

If you had any lingering doubts that legacy media personalities sometimes lack objectivity, Chuck Todd decisively blew up those doubts Thursday.

What happened?

Todd — host of “Meet the Press” and political director for NBC News — got noticeably angry and even pointed his finger over and over again at those in television media who question the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and who have been, as he claimed, “spreading misinformation.”

“Folks, nearly 10,000 people died in the month of June. They were needless deaths,” Todd said, referring to those reportedly succumbing to COVID-19. “Please get vaccinated. If you know someone who’s not vaccinated, find a way to convince them to get vaccinated. Literally the only people dying are the unvaccinated.”

Which, for the record, is close but literally not true. In May, fully vaccinated Americans made up about 0.8% of COVID-19 deaths in the country, the Associated Press said.

Todd then grew quite a bit more emotional; his voice got clipped and his breathing became huffy and puffy as he pointed and shook his finger at his counterparts on TV news who cast doubts on the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“And for those of you spreading misinformation, shame on you, shame on you” Todd continued angrily. “People are needlessly dying because of your misinformation. Think about it. I don’t know how some of you sleep at night who are doing this for a living on television.”

Here’s the video:

Anything else?

Before his brief meltdown, Todd noted that the country is “once again moving in the wrong direction with this virus” as he said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky reported a 10% increase in COVID-19 cases since last week and the “hyper transmissible” Delta variant accounted for 25% of them.

Todd added that Walensky said the Delta variant’s spread is “being fueled by communities with low vaccination rates” and that “more than a thousand counties have a vaccination rate of lower than 30%.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week warned of “two Americas” emerging: areas where most people are vaccinated and places where most aren’t.

On the other side of the coin, a study just found vaccinated U.S. military members with higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation.

