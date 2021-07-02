https://justthenews.com/nation/national-weather-service-confirms-2-tornadoes-touched-down-dc-area-week?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Washington, D.C. area saw notable damage from not one but two tornadoes on Thursday night, the National Weather Service said this week.

Downed trees and property damage were reported in D.C. and in surrounding areas. The NWS recorded wind gusts of up to around 57 miles per hour during the worst of the storm.

Radar indicated that at least one twister may have made its way east from the Falls Church area, eventually ending up in the central portion of the District of Columbia.

NWS on Friday confirmed that not one but two twisters had arisen in the area. “National Weather Servicestorm survey confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Arlington, VA and Washington, DC,” the weather service said in a tweet on Friday evening.

The Arlington tornado measured an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, while the D.C. twister measured an EF-0.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

