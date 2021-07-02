https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/navy-diversity-hike-with-gay-pride-flag/
About The Author
Related Posts
Q Anon is trendy in Los Angeles yoga community…
June 23, 2021
Les Moonves denied $120 Million settlement from CBS…
May 14, 2021
We fixed that little Biden G7 problem…
June 11, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy