https://thelibertyloft.com/dont-trust-your-kids-patriotism-to-public-schools/

Share with others!

Reading Time: 1 minute

You better teach kids to love this nation and their freedoms at home because they are not going to learn it in public schools!

A.F. Branco July 2, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

