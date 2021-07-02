https://www.theepochtimes.com/nick-vujicic-creating-a-bank-free-of-social-control-after-facing-financial-cancel-culture_3883528.html?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Nick Vujicic: Creating a Bank Free of Social Control After Facing Financial Cancel Culture

Banks in the United States are enforcing social justice cancel culture, and they are kicking out people who support values not in line with the new state moral system. To defend against financial cancel culture, however, motivational speaker Nick Vujicic is creating a new bank. To learn more about this, we sat down with him for an interview.

