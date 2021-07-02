https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/02/now-that-scotus-has-officially-greenlit-american-apartheid-nation-justice-writer-demands-that-dems-reject-the-white-constitutionand-expand-the-court/

The Nation’s Elie Mystal has a lotta problems with you people. Well, with white people. Especially conservative white people.

So you can imagine his outrage over the Supreme Court’s ruling that Arizona’s voting laws don’t violate the Voting Rights Act, which is something that conservatives have been trying to point out for some time now. Despite the fact that election integrity laws are not akin to voter suppression, Mystal and his delusional ilk refuse to face reality.

So they end up in a place like this:

I get that activists have to say we can still win this fight. I appreciate that politicians have to convince voters, whoever is left, that new laws matter. But we shouldn’t sugarcoat what’s happening. The piece of legislation outlawing American apartheid has been defeated. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

America operated for 187 years without providing any real protections for Black people to vote, beyond the good graces of slim white majorities in a few states. Black people didn’t win federal protection of their right to vote until 1965. That protection IS ESSENTIAL GONE NOW. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

The 15th Amendment was ratified in 1870, and almost immediately rendered functionally useless by white conservatives. We are there AGAIN. Any state that wants to go start (or go back to) treating it like a “suggestion” instead of a *requirement* Not all states will. BUT SOME WILL — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

Black people have literally overcome this exact kind of white supremacy before, but it took 90 years last time. How long will it take this time? 45? 30? Shaving 2/3rds off the time it takes to overcome an eruption in white viciousness would be a triumph, geologically speaking. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

But it’s a tragedy for those who have to live under it. My mother had to risk beatings to help win her right to vote. My kids will have to risk the same to win it back. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

Now in post formhttps://t.co/zbcv1TbfNQ — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

White supremacists scored a major victory in their battle against Black people their fathers lost in the 60s, and half of them think that the biggest news today is Gettr. I swear the only ally we have is the small minded inanity of our enemies. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

In closing, I’d like to issue my yearly public apology to Harriet Miers. I was wrong about you. I was wrong to doubt your qualifications and parrot the ol’ boy denigrations thereof. I was deeply wrong to think the classically pedigreed Sam Alito would be better. I apologize. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

If we learn one thing from the Miers to Alito exchange, it should be this: While any law school can produce “bad” judges, nobody is a dangerous as a person who goes to liberal-ass Yale Law School and comes out *conservative.* That is nature’s warning sign right there. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

This should also be a warning sign right here that Elie Mystal might not actually be someone we should be looking to for advice on how to improve our justice system:

Can Democrats read this decision and tell me HOW THE HELL either the For the People Act, the John Lewis Act, or anything else, PASSES CONSTITUTIONAL MUSTER IN FRONT OF THIS SCOTUS? HOW. HOW??? EXPAND THE COURT OR YOU GET NOTHING — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 1, 2021

Reasonable, sane people do not say things like that.

I love it when he bleats. https://t.co/EUb8xrVguH — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 2, 2021

Commies hate the constitution https://t.co/bLF511SZSm — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 2, 2021

In a nutshell.

“Justice correspondent” expounds on how to get unconstitutional legislation through the courts. 🙄 https://t.co/dciUc7ig92 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) July 2, 2021

They are tyrants, folks. They will literally do anything to get their way, and if you think it stops at packing courts, you are naive. https://t.co/vlwekvCqip — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 2, 2021

I love that the takeaway isn’t that maybe they shouldn’t be proposing clearly unconstitutional federal legislation (& he’s right that at least HR1 clearly fits into that category), but that they need to rig the court with more Justices that will ignore the Constitution. https://t.co/q9u8SwqYrn — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 2, 2021

Pretty incredible how much of a stumbling block to Dem priorities this whole Constitution thing is. https://t.co/tZzI7oEliy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2021

Which Constitution, Drew? Elie would like you to be more specific:

“White” Constitution, you mean. Asshole. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

Ah, yes. The White Constitution.

What fresh hell have I stumbled upon pic.twitter.com/jZG3Aji26e — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2021

The freshest.

The Constitution is white?!? Who knew! — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) July 2, 2021

Are…are there multiple? I wasn’t aware. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2021

Yes, I like the one that includes the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments. You people don’t. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

What do you mean, “you people,” Elie?

Sure. My understanding is that the Supreme Court does, too. I think they’ve relied on those parts quite a bit! — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 2, 2021

I like the one that gave us NAACP v. Patterson, personally. The dissenters in AFPF v Bonta & the people pushing the For the People Act clearly do not. But what do I know? I’ve actually argued & won a 13th Amendment case in federal court. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 2, 2021

Yeah, well, Elie’s written stuff for The Nation, so there.

LOL. You sound like a guy who has the Memento disease since you evidently can’t remember *yesterday*. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 2, 2021

Elie sounds like a guy who should get a refund for his Harvard Law degree.

