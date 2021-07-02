https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60df0dd0bbafd42ff5873482

A 1-month-old baby and a 9-year-old girl were both shot in the head in separate acts of violence in Chicago on Thursday….

American champion Sha’Carri Richardson cannot run in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana…

A 24-hour “cat curfew” imposed has been imposed by the City of Knox, a municipality of Melbourne, Australia. Owners will be required to keep them at home. …

Ghost kitchens, or cloud kitchens, allow restaurateurs to create brands with less time and cost. But could they drive out brick-and-mortars?…

Dr. Kandiss Taylor released a report yesterday identifying over 168,000 ballots in Cobb County, Georgia, missing required chain of custody documentation.  We’ve been reporting for months on the hundre…

