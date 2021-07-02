https://bigleaguepolitics.com/patriotic-governor-candidate-ryan-kelley-says-gretchen-whitmer-should-stand-trial-for-covid-nursing-home-scandal/

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley is demanding that current governor Gretchen Whitmer stand trial for her role in housing COVID-19 patients in nursing homes, spiking the death totals in order to create a crisis that would hurt former president Donald Trump’s re-election chances.

Kelley explained during a recent appearance on Big League Politics Live that Whitmer should be given her due process rights and then have to stand trial for issuing cruel death sentences to the most vulnerable at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Executive Order 2020-50 is the executive order that directed COVID-19-positive patients into nursing homes. Multiple times, federal congress and the state legislature have requested all of the communication that went back and forth between her and the departments in order to understand how that decision is made,” he said.

“The governor’s office in the state of Michigan is not subject to FOIA, that’s the Freedom of Information Act, and so that led to her covering up all of the information around why those decisions were made and why those COVID-19-positive patients were put into nursing homes,” Kelley continued.

“So that is one of my policies is that the governor’s office, the legislature, and the judicial branch in Michigan need to be subject to FOIA. The public deserves to know the communications from our government. That’s part of my Michigan First policy,” he added.

Kelley noted that Whitmer deserves all of the blame for the failures that occurred throughout the pandemic, as she acted unilaterally under emergency powers while setting the policy.

Big League Politics has reported on how Whitmer has been unapologetic about facilitating the COVID-19 genocide in her state:

“Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is still refusing to admit fault for quarantining COVID-19 patients inside of nursing homes, even after it has been shown that over a third of the state’s coronavirus deaths have come from nursing homes.

Whitmer essentially doubled down on her order to stuff COVID-19 patients into nursing homes alongside healthy people during a recent interview with WDIV 4 Detroit.

“We’ve made decisions based on the best science available in the moment. I don’t know that you can ask anyone to do better than that,” she said.

Whitmer made it clear that she will continue to have COVID-19 patients housed in nursing homes despite the massive death toll.

“That appeared to be the best practice with the science and information that we had and that’s how we pursued it. The alternative…There are no good alternatives,” she said, adding that it would have been “an incredible, herculean undertaking” to keep elderly folks safe so she chose not to do it and let them perish instead.

Whitmer has faced bipartisan criticism for how she has put the most vulnerable at risk while enforcing some of the nation’s most Draconian shutdown policies on healthy Michigan residents.

“Why the state of Michigan has chosen this path is beyond me. It seems like the most idiotic thing we could come up with,” said Democrat state representative Leslie Love of Detroit, whose mother contracted COVID-19 while housed in a nursing home.

“It’s reckless disregard for human life,” said Republican state senator Pete Lucido of Shelby Township. “It’s negligent to allow it to continue, but it’s intentional now at this point.”

One particularly tragic case saw a young black man who was being quarantined in a nursing home brutalize a helpless white military veteran and film his cruel racist attack.”

For more information on Kelley’s insurgent gubernatorial run to hold Michigan politics accountable, go to https://ryandkelley.com/.

