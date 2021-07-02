http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/lVKR2Vd3ZPI/story

The plane was en route to Maui from Honolulu.

Two pilots are alive after their plane crashed several miles off the coast off Oahu, Hawaii, following an emergency, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The Transair Boeing 737-200 cargo plane was en route to Maui from Honolulu when the pilots reported that one engine was down and they were having problems with the second, officials said. Around 1:46 a.m. local time the pilots lost their second engine and notified the Federal Aviation Administration that they were going down.

One pilot, 50, suffered a head injury and multiple lacerations, and was hospitalized in serious condition, according to Honolulu EMS.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s sending seven investigators to the scene. Boeing said it’s monitoring the situation and is in contact with the NTSB.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mina Kaji and Lissette Rodriguez contributed to this report.