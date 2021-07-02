https://hannity.com/media-room/poll-american-voters-concerns-over-crime-rises-to-four-year-high-will-be-major-issue-in-midterms/
NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20
Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days.
“There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins.
The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.
Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.
Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.
Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.
Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.
Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.
Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.
Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.
Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.
“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”
CHICAGO SPIRALS: 100 People Arrested, 13 Police Injured as Looters Target Windy City’s Tourism District
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.10.20
More than 100 people were arrested overnight Monday and at least 13 officers were injured as hundreds of looters targeted shops in Chicago’s downtown tourism district.
“This was straight up, felony criminal conduct,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “This was an assault on our city.”
“Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police. Lightfoot said that the city has activated a neighborhood protection program,” reports the Associated Press. “The unrest began shortly after midnight and anti-police graffiti was seen in the area of the Magnificent Mile, which is one of Chicago’s most-visited tourist attractions. Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after officers shot and wounded a person Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away.”
Bridges raised in Chicago to prevent downtown access after widespread looting breaks out https://t.co/g8x1YPpW4G pic.twitter.com/lLeVPubknE
— The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2020
🚨 “LOOTING AND CHAOS” 🚨
Do you feel safer with radical Democrats are in charge? https://t.co/W7XcGw3dRM
— Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) August 10, 2020
