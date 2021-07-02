https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/poll-40-san-francisco-residents-planning-leave-deteriorating-city/

Almost half of San Francisco residents are thinking of leaving the city, according to a recent poll, citing out-of-control cimes and homelessness.

A survey conducted by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce also cited how residents abhor seeing many openly injecting and taking drugs on public — further reinforcing thoughts of San Franciscans to exit the city.

“New polling released by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce shows that eight out of ten of San Franciscans consider crime to have worsened in recent years. The results were consistent across gender, age, ethnicity, party affiliation, and neighborhood, and homeownership status,” the Chamber said.

More Than 40% Of San Francisco Residents Planning To Leave Deteriorating City: Poll https://t.co/dmmJUrLtIT pic.twitter.com/ubpIRXUGm1 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 1, 2021

Homelessness crisis cited in San Francisco



“For the second year in a row, 70% of residents feel that the quality of life in San Francisco has declined. Considered in light of the pandemic, these views are somewhat unsurprising. However, what stands out in the polling results is the strikingly high and consistent number of respondents who now view homeless and crime as the leading problems facing the city,” the report added detailing the public pulse in Democrat-led San Francisco.

“Roughly 88% see homelessness as having worsened in recent years, and an overwhelming 80% see addressing this homelessness crisis as a high priority.”

The survey also found more than 40% of residents saying that they plan to move out of the city in the next few years, according to the the San Francisco unit of CBS.

Crimes worsened according to residents

The survey also found that 80% of residents say crime has worsened in recent years. Among others, car break-ins have skyrocketed San Francisco — with police reporting that car burglaries soaring 753% in May compared to the same period in 2020.

“San Francisco has suffered over the past year, which highlighted and exacerbated issues like homelessness, street conditions, and safety concerns. Public infrastructure and the ability to manage street conditions were also pushed to their limits, and unsurprisingly our residents feel strongly about it,” Rodney Fong, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce president and CEO commented.

“In order to support the City, its residents, and our economic recovery, serious investments need to be made. Mayor [London] Breed has laid out budgets which target these issues in a holistic manner, and they lay the groundwork for serious solutions,” he added, referring to the $1 billion investment plan of the city’s Democratic mayor aimed to plug the homelessness issue in San Francisco.

Nancy Pelosi’s home town of San Francisco residents (40%) say they are leaving the City because of crime, human waste on the side walks & policies of Marxism:https://t.co/kNQSWXlc7L. — HomeBrew (@HomeBre08609636) June 30, 2021

The Chamber went on to note that beyond programs, San Francisco residents also want to see substantial policy changes in the city’s response to homelessness.

A San Francisco resident for 12 years was quoted by reports as saying that the homelessness issue in the city has indeed deteriorated.

“Lindsay Stevens, a San Francisco resident for 12 years until last weekend, told KPIX-5 that there’s nothing worse than seeing such a beautiful place in such disarray.”

“I really thought I was going to be sad when the movers loaded up the last container on Saturday, and I have never been more relieved. I honestly think in the last three years, we’ve seen a massive decline in the quality of life and that was only enhanced over Covid,” she added.

“The homelessness has been a severe problem, people are not feeling safe walking their dog… the number of break-ins seem to be constantly on the rise,” Stevens further lamented.

Meanwhile, as the Democratic city is seeing a looming exodus of residents, five Republican-led states are seeing the greatest influx of new residents including Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio and Arizona.

Forbes reported earlier that the top five states seeing a mass exodus are all Democrat-controlled: California, New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois — losing a combined 4 million residents between 2010 and 2019.

‘California is bracing for the first time to lose one of its 53 congressional seats. California’s out-of-state exodus is overshadowed by the churning movement of people within its borders, now remaking once-rural communities.’https://t.co/F5ZrueiCcX — Rob Rand Wants Justice for the Menendez Brothers (@MenendezRand) April 25, 2021

California — which has the largest delegation in the US House of Representatives — could lose a congressional seat for the first time in its history due to a dramatic drop in its population count.

San Francisco is the home town of top House Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

