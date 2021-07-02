https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-refuses-to-address-gas-prices-after-wh-bragged-about-0-16-saving-on-july-4-food-makes-false-claims

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to address soaring gas prices during Friday’s press conference while she was grilled about a tweet that the White House sent out yesterday that bragged that Americans would save only $0.16 on a small list of items for a barbeque for the Fourth of July.

“I would say if you don’t like hot dogs, you may not care of the reduction of costs,” Psaki said while not answering the reporter’s question. “You don’t have to like hot dogs.”

“You can’t buy a hot dog for 16 cents,” the reporter responded.

Hot dogs were not included on the list of items that had decreased in cost and, in fact, reports have stated that the prices of hot dogs have increased.

WATCH:

White House @PressSec just bragged about the price of hot dogs being down. FALSE! The price for hot dogs are actually at a decade high. pic.twitter.com/SeulqhepU4 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 2, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: The official White House account tweeted yesterday, the cost of a fourth of July cookout is down 16 cents from last year. 16 cents? JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There has been a reduction in some of the costs of key components of the Fourth of July, a Fourth of July barbecue. That was what the tweet was noting. REPORTER: So does the White House think that 16 cents off a barbecue has more of an impact on people’s lives than gas being $1 more this time at this Fourth of July than last year? PSAKI: I would say if you don’t like hot dogs, you may not care of the reduction of costs. You don’t have to like hot dogs. REPORTER: You can’t buy a hot dog for 16 cents. PSAKI: A reduction… I will say that what we are most focused on is the fact that we’ve created now more than 3 million jobs since the President took office. That’s what we’re focused on and continuing to implement additional components of his economic bill back better agenda.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

