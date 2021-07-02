https://www.dailywire.com/news/qb-dak-prescott-explains-why-hes-not-disclosing-vaccine-status-its-all-up-to-your-belief

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he will not be disclosing if he received a vaccination against COVID-19, instead asking people to “educate themselves” on what is the best option for them.

“For me I think it’s important just for everybody to educate themselves on the reason of why to get vaccinated and why it can either help in their cause or maybe help the world but it’s not necessarily something I’d like to share or something I’d like to promote or say, ‘Hey, you should, you shouldn’t,’” the 27-year-old said during an interview on Tuesday.

“Because when you’re putting in a vaccination, obviously you’re putting something that’s foreign, that obviously the experts put together and made the decision that that’s the best way to go about it, but it’s all up to your belief,” Prescott continued.

“And I’m not the one to try to move people and tell them, ‘Hey, you need to do this, you need to do that’ because we all react [individually] to everything,’” the QB added.

The NFL has not expressly mandated the vaccine to play, Fox News noted, but “updated policy virtually lifts all restrictions for vaccinated players while those who have not been vaccinated must abide by strict health protocols put into place during the pandemic.”

Other players in the league have also spoken to choice regarding the vaccine.

Notably, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has said he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccination and publicly pushed back against the two sets of protocols in the NFL for vaccinated and unvaccinated players.

Earlier this month, Beasley noted in a lengthy Twitter message that many other less established players feel the same way he does, but do not feel they are in a position to make a public challenge. “I feel for you, and I hope I’m doing my part to represent you guys,” he said. “Hi, I’m Cole Beasley and I’m not vaccinated!” Beasley started the post. “I will be outside doing what I do. I’ll be in the public. If [you’re] scared of me then steer clear, or get vaccinated. Point. Blank. Period.” “I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” he continued the post, adding, “I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual. That is MY CHOICE based on MY experiences and what I think is best.” “I’ll play for free this year to live life how I’ve lived it from day one,” Beasley said. “If I’m forced into retirement, so be it. … My way of living and my values and [sic] more important to me than a dollar.” Fox News also highlighted comments from Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who said back in April that mandating the vaccine would go “against what our Constitution says.” Related: The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

