https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/recall-election-california-governor-gavin-newsom-set-september-14th/

It’s official. California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is going to face a recall election and the date has been set.

Democrats in the state have done everything they can to protect Newsom from this, but in the end, the recall petitioners overcame all odds.

Newsom recall election will happen this fall on September 14th.

FOX News reports:

TRENDING: Biden White House to Deploy “Delta Variant” Response Teams Across US to Communities with Low Vaccination Rates

California Gov. Gavin Newsom recall vote set for Sept. 14 The recall election for California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set for Sept. 14. Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis chose the date just hours after the recall was formally certified. On Sept. 14, California voters will be asked two questions: 1. if they want to recall Newsom, and 2. if so, who should replace him. If 50% or more of voters answer “yes” to the first question, the candidate with the most votes in question two becomes the next governor of the U.S.’s most populous state. After elections officials verified more than 1.5 million signatures on the recall petition last week, the state had 90 days to hold the special election. The recall petition garnered over 1.7 million signatures, of which only 43 were withdrawn, leaving the effort well above the 1.5 million threshold. The Newsom recall was a result in large part of Californians fed up with the state’s highly restrictive lockdowns and school closures, though the state is now on its way out of lockdown after the state’s mask mandate in most settings was lifted two weeks ago.

Newsom earned this through his actions as governor.

The insufferable @GavinNewsom is set to be recalled on September 14th so get your table reservations at French Laundry now. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 1, 2021

🚨The Newsom recall election is now official! September 14, 2021 Time to Remove Gavin Newsom. #RecallGavinNewsom #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/IEITfU5eKR — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) July 2, 2021

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: California on Thursday scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that threatens to drive Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. DETAILS: https://t.co/a177Syh03z pic.twitter.com/o6uToECzTH — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 1, 2021

People in California want a change and who can blame them?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

