https://www.dailywire.com/news/reggie-bush-wants-his-heisman-trophy-back-after-ncaa-changes-policy-allowing-student-athletes-to-benefit-from-their-name-image-and-likeness

As the NCAA changes its rules regarding student-athletes and their ability to make money off of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), athletes of years past are coming out of the woodwork.

The former University of Southern California running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush wants his college stats reinstated. Oh, and give back that Heisman while you’re at it.

Bush was investigated for receiving improper benefits in 2010 — an investigation that resulted in the NCAA stripping the university of its 2004 national championship and Bush being forced to give back his 2005 Heisman.

Under the NCAA’s new policy, Bush would not have been punished.

Bush feels that the time is right for his name to be restored:

Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman. We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust, but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy “solely” due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.

Bush’s statement was supported by many on social media, including former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas, and former Heisman winner Mark Ingram II.

“Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now,” Bilas said on Twitter.

Hey NCAA: since you have now admitted that college athletes are professional, how about righting past wrongs and reinstating the records of Reggie Bush, the Fab Five, and countless others you mistreated over the phony concept of amateurism? It was unfair then, and clearly so now. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 1, 2021

“Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we’re at it,” Manziel said.

Give Reggie Bush his Heisman back while we’re at it — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2021

“Give Reggie Bush his Heisman Trophy back!!! Best college football player ever!! Makes no sense,” wrote Ingram.

Give @ReggieBush his @HeismanTrophy back!!! Best college football player ever!! Makes no sense. https://t.co/Wo925zAk6C — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) July 1, 2021

Through its investigation, the NCAA discovered that Bush and his family received hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gifts, and travel expenses. The investigation also concluded that Bush’s parents were gifted a San Diego-area home where they lived rent-free for more than a year.

USC was given a two-year postseason ban, vacated 14 victories, and lost 30 scholarships, along with Bush having to dissociate from the school for 10 years.

Bush was an electric running back at USC, leading the Trojans to National Championships in 2003 and 2004. He was the 17th player in NCAA history to have over 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season twice, accomplishing the feat in 2004 and 2005.

Giving the NCAA’s past history, it’s doubtful that Bush will in possession of the Heisman trophy anytime soon, even though his off-the-field transgressions had nothing to do with him winning the award.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

