https://nationalfile.com/video-rep-chip-roy-tells-biden-come-and-take-it-compares-biden-regime-to-mexican-aggressors-during-texas-revolution/

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) tore into Democrat President Joe Biden on June 29 for the latter’s obsession with violating the Second amendment, and rebuked Biden’s claims that “no one” needs an extended magazine by reminding viewers of the President’s remarks about using F-15 fighter jets and nuclear weapons domestically on the American people.

“The President of the United States actually said the other day that, in fact, that you’re not allowed to have a cannon, he said.,” Roy stated. “Well, you know what, in Texas, there was a moment when we had a cannon, and we looked at the Mexicans and we said, ‘Come And Take It, in 1835. And that is what I say to the President of the United States, come and take it, because it’s our Second Amendment rights, and we’re gonna defend ourselves.”

Roy continued, “And when he asks why we need twenty rounds of ammo, maybe it’s because he’s saying that he wants to come after the American people with F-15s and nuclear weapons. I yield back.”

“That’s what I say to the President of the United States: come and take it, it’s out second amendment right.” More from Rep. Roy’s remarks on the house floor last night: pic.twitter.com/6buVbF3TDU — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 29, 2021

Biden lied about Americans never being able to own cannon, and mused about using F-15s and nuclear weapons on “patriots” during a gun control rant last month.:

“The Second Amendment from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun, and what type of weapon you could own,” Biden falsely claimed on Wednesday. “You couldn’t buy cannon.” The claim that Americans could not own cannon at the time the Second Amendment was drafted is a lie that Biden has repeated multiple times the past, so much so that mainstream fact-checking outlet Politifact rated the claim “false” in June 2020. In Wednesday’s speech, Biden went on to repeatedly bungle a quote a quote by Thomas Jefferson, who wrote “the tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” Biden said, “Those who say the blood of liberty – the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government.” “While the tree of liberty is not watered by the blood of patriots, what’s happens is [sic], that their never been, if you wanted to think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons,” Biden said, going on to repeat his lie that the Second Amendment limited the type of firearms that could be purchased by the American people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

