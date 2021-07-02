https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/02/seems-underhanded-charles-payne-shreds-the-white-houses-brag-about-4th-of-july-barbecue-cost/

Yesterday we told you about the White House’s tweet bragging about the cost of an Independence Day barbecue is down a whopping 16 cents this year. If you haven’t seen it yet, brace for cringe:

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Fox Business’ Charles Payne spotted some things wrong with that tweet:

Now do comparison to 2019. Golly, there was no 4th of July cookouts last year (hello McFly). Also switching corn chips with potatoes chips and potato salad from dell potato salad and other mismatches seems underhanded. Just admit costs are skyrocketing in every aspect of life. https://t.co/UPrSxxLKMW — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) July 2, 2021

That from the same White House that tried to convince everybody that they’re “paying less in real terms for gas” these days (thanks to Biden, of course).

They’ll never admit it…even though anyone who buys food knows it. — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) July 2, 2021

Ummm – as a mom that goes to the grocery store weekly, this White House graphic is just NOT TRUE. Right on @cvpayne! https://t.co/pzVhj7jGms — Kimberly Willingham Hubbard 🌻 (@kimiwillingham) July 2, 2021

The Biden White House really hopes everybody believes them instead of their lying eyes and debit cards.

The cost of the BBQ is down .16 cents while the cost of driving to the store and back home has risen .69 cents per gallon in my town since Election Day in November. — RDL_Trader (@RobLansinger) July 2, 2021

