We have become resigned to hearing how just about any occurrence that has a negative impression will be declared as having a unique and deeper impact on minorities. The pandemic, wildfires, net neutrality — whatever crisis that exists, it is always promised that blacks or other minorities are affected even worse.

Well Sen. Ed Markey is here to add to the list of inequitable atrocities — heatwaves.

Extreme heat is a justice issue. Within the same city, some neighborhoods can be up to 20°F hotter than others. Studies have shown that heat risk is disproportionately distributed to communities of color in patterns associated with segregation and redlining. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) June 29, 2021

Yes, we are witnessing the injustice of summer. Now, we here at Twitchy do not have meteorologists on staff, but it seems slightly improbable that a city can be experiencing 80-degree temperatures in some locations, while other neighborhoods a short distance away are cresting over one hundred.

One thing is for sure — the weather sure sounds highly intolerant.

It’s like the old quandary about thermos bottles keeping cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot — how does it know the difference?!?!

I gotta say, in all the “How to opress Minorities” meetings that we white people have, no one has ever mentioned that we have the ability to weaponize summertime. That seems like the sort of thing that someone would mention. — Psad2020 (@psad2020) July 1, 2021

Omg…just stop it! “The heat is associated with segregation” Now the heat is racist? pic.twitter.com/qLj9NziqZn — Tonya Smith 🇺🇲 (@seriouslyunwoke) July 1, 2021

Are you really a US Senator? Come on, really? — Bill Abel (@thebillabel) July 1, 2021

There is clear aggression taking place in the coming months. It seems obvious what the hateful entity in this aggression is, and action needs to be taken.

The sun is racist. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 2, 2021

We need to bring The Sun up on hate-crime charges. https://t.co/4dOR3ieTks — Brad Slager – In Trouble More Than Pres. Biden (@MartiniShark) July 2, 2021

Great. Now the sun is going to get cancelled — TexanHorn2727 (@TL76824585) July 1, 2021

Maybe we could blame physics, as being hateful.

black absorbs light.

white reflects light.

racism. — coz & tulsi sittin in a tree (@thecozoutlet) July 1, 2021

Studies have shown that it can rain on one side of the street while the other side is dry. I guess precipitation is a justice issue. — Mark ⏰ (@MarkHess1052) July 2, 2021

This brings us to another paradox. what happens in 6 months?

Are the same areas less cold in winter time? — ΞKJJKΞ (@KJ5721) July 2, 2021

Wait til winter, it’s disproportionately colder in these same places….. smh — Jim Rittenhouse (@jimmyritt33) July 2, 2021

This kind of stunted thinking from our politicians gives us the chills — wwhich might be his solution to this problem after all.

