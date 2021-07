http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2a_76ZJCW9w/Vice-President-Kamala-Harris-leaks-Axios-report-16290048.php

Yet another leak — from another news outlet — suggests trouble brewing in Vice President Kamala Harris’ office.

Axios’ report on internal turmoil and other woes in the vice president’s office was immediately brushed off by Biden officials, including White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

“The President’s trust and confidence in her is obvious when you see them in the Oval Office together,” he told the outlet in a statement.

But it’s the third report just this week — following CNBC and Politico’s lead — to express concerns of tension in the White House. Multiple people allegedly threw around the term “s—tshow” in reference to Harris’ office.





White House officials were seemingly incensed at the Politico expose that found allegations of a lack of support and abuse from 22 staffers, officials and other associates — both past and present.





Former President Bill Clinton even entered the fray to defend Harris’ chief of staff Tina Flournoy, an alumna of his administration, following that report.

But perhaps the more damning sentiment in Axios’ overview of the turmoil comes from an unidentified Democratic operative interviewed by the outlet. He’s among those in the party that worry Harris couldn’t beat the eventual GOP nominee if she were to become the 2024 presidential nominee, Axios said.

“One Democratic operative tells Axios’ Alayna Treene that most Democrats aren’t saying, ‘”Oh, no, our heir apparent is f—king up, what are we gonna do?” It’s more that people think, “Oh, she’s f—king up, maybe she shouldn’t be the heir apparent,”‘” Axios reported.

You can read the full Axios report here.

SFGATE California issues editor Eric Ting contributed to this report.