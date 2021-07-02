https://www.the-sun.com/news/3200935/slender-man-stabber-to-be-freed-7yrs-after-attack/

THE teen who stabbed her schoolmate in a frenzied knife attack to appease the fictional horror character Slender Man is going to be set free after a Wisconsin judge granted her release from a mental health facility seven years since the horrifying attack.

Anissa Weier, 19, who has served 3 ½ years of a 25-year sentence in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, swayed the judge to let her return to society after vowing she would “never become a weapon again.”

6 A Wisconsin judge ordered Anissa Weier, 19, who only served 3 ½ years of a 25-year sentence in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, to be released Credit: Fox6

6 Payton Leutner was 12-years-old when she survived being stabbed 19 times by two classmates who lured her into a Wisconsin park Credit: ABC

6 Two schoolmates, Weier and Morgan Geyser fantasized over a fictional monster called Slender Man and left their bleeding victim to search for him

Weier won’t be heading home just yet.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday ordered the state to map out the terms of release – and so she will remain in the mental hospital until Sept. 10, according to the Associated Press.

In her November letter to Judge Bohren – who handed down her original sentence – Weier made declarations to sway the judge to return her freedom, claiming she had turned her back on violence.

“I vowed after my crime that I would never become a weapon again, and I intend to keep that vow,” it read.

“I hate my actions (on the day of the attack), but through countless hours of therapy I no longer hate myself for them.

6 Initially, when Weier sought to appeal for early release from the judge, she was to be monitored by the Department of Health Services until she turns 37 Credit: ABC

“By petitioning the Court for conditional release, I am NOT saying I am done with my treatment. I am saying that I have exhausted all the resources available to me at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute.

“If I am to become a productive member of society, I need to be a part of society.”

The judge seemed to be willing to consider her petition.

“I understand the nature of the case, obviously, but also the nature of the procedural aspects of the matter with regard to the reports and how to present,” Bohren said at the time that he received the emotional clemency plea.

When Weier’s prospects of release were first introduced, the woman was to be strictly monitored by senior members of the Department of Health Services until her sentence matured and she turned 37.

6 Weier egged on Geyser to stab Leutner 19 times in the legs, arms and stomach with a knife kitchen knife pilfered from her kitchen

Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser were both convicted for luring 12-year-old Payton Leutner into a Waukesha park following a sleepover back in May 2014.

They ganged up and stabbed the child 19 times in the legs, arms and stomach with a knife taken from Weier’s kitchen.

Their slashing attack was hatched from an obsession over the hyped internet lore of a fictional gangling monster known as the Slender Man.

Geyser was the one who wielded the kitchen knife while Weier egged her on during a ghoulish game of hide-and-seek.

The pair believed that they would protect their families from being killed by Slender Man and become his servants if they attacked Leutner.

Weier and Geyser left Leutner bleeding out as they ventured out in hopes they might find the Slender Man.

6 In a November letter as part of her petition to get released from the mental hospital, Weier promised “after my crime that I would never become a weapon again, and I intend to keep that vow” Credit: AP:Associated Press

“They told me to lie on the ground and hide, but it was a trick,” she said recalled in a 20/20 interview.

Leutner managed to pull herself to her feet, grabbing trees for support, and stagger out of the woods onto a grass verge beside a road.

Within minutes a cyclist came across her and called 911.

At the 2017 trial, Geyser and Weier were found “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” and sent to mental institutions for a period of time until “the complete resolution of symptoms” – meaning they were eligible for early release if treatment proved to be working.

Geyser was sentenced to 40 years in a mental health facility for her role in the attack.

At the time, the window for either of Leutner’s attackers to walk free didn’t settle well with her parents.

“Their decision forces our family to relive this horrific crime every six months wondering if they will be released,” they said in a statement after the sentencing of Geyser and Weier.

“The potential release of an assailant that methodically planned and executed an attack in which our little girl was stabbed 19 times puts the community and our family at risk.”

The aftershock of surviving the pair’s stabbing attack has never let up fo Leutner.

So shaken by the harm done to her Leutner confided in her 20/20 interview that for five years she slept in her mother’s bed and still stashed a pair of broken scissors under her bed “just in case.”

