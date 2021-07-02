https://hannity.com/media-room/spin-begin-jen-psaki-dodges-when-grilled-over-kamalas-abusive-work-environment/
KAMALA SNAPS: Harris Scolds Reporter in Texas, Says ‘This is Not My First Trip!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.21
Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at a reporter after arriving in Texas Friday; claiming this is “not my first trip” to the US-Mexico border.
“Why did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?” asked one reporter.
“Well, it’s not my first trip… I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan,” claimed the Vice President.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2021
Watch Harris’ comments above.
HARRIS SNAPS! Kamala Scolds Journalist When Grilled Over Why She Hasn’t Visited the Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.11.21
Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at a reporter with Univision this week when she was repeatedly asked if she planned to go to the US-Mexico border; telling the journalist “I’m not finished.”
“I’ve said I’m going to go to the border!” insisted Harris.
“When are you going to the border Vice President?” asked one reporter.
“I’m not finished. I said I’m going to the border. If we’re going to deal with the problems at the border, we have to deal with the problems that cause people to go to the border,” added the Vice President.
“Do you have a date to go to the border?” pressed the journalist.
“I’ll keep you posted,” insisted Harris.
Watch the fiery exchange above.