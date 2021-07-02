https://hannity.com/media-room/spin-begin-jen-psaki-dodges-when-grilled-over-kamalas-abusive-work-environment/

KAMALA SNAPS: Harris Scolds Reporter in Texas, Says ‘This is Not My First Trip!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.25.21

Vice President Kamala Harris snapped at a reporter after arriving in Texas Friday; claiming this is “not my first trip” to the US-Mexico border.

“Why did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?” asked one reporter.

“Well, it’s not my first trip… I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan,” claimed the Vice President.

REPORTER: “Why did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?” KAMALA: “Well, it’s not my first trip… I said back in March I was going to come to the border so this is not a new plan.” pic.twitter.com/haqOam6Xvb — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2021

