Radicals tear down statues of Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria on National Canada Day
Trudeau justifies the vandalism
Queen Victoria statue toppled in Canada amid anger at deaths of Indigenous children
Crowds chanted ‘no pride in genocide’ as the statue was brought down
Video: https://t.co/P7HA8Ra3aU pic.twitter.com/6SetjwrwxA
— ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) July 2, 2021
We also pulled down the Queen Elizabeth the 2nd statue for her crimes against Indigenous children of the 12 Indigenous children that went missing with her husband prince philip pic.twitter.com/0T5kbGFDnH
— Waabishkaa Ma’iingan Naakshig (@CrazyNative1492) July 2, 2021