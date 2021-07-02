Sydney McLaughlin Sets New World Record: ‘Records Come and Go. The Glory of God Is Eternal’

By Movieguide® Staff

Despite record temperatures causing delays, American athlete Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record for the women’s 400m hurdles at the US Olympic trials.

McLaughlin, 21, became the first woman to break the 52 seconds mark with a record-smashing 51.90 second time.

McLaughlin’s performance surpassed previous record-holder Dalilah Muhammad, and McLaughlin is now the frontrunner to win the event at this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“This season, working with my new coach and just my new support system, it’s truly just faith and trusting the process, and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” McLaughlin said after the race.

McLaughlin responded to her record-setting time by thanking God.

“The face of a woman who is in awe of God 🙏🏽 51.90,” McLaughlin wrote on her Instagram under a photo of her reacting to her time.

“I could feel this meet was going to be something special… but MAN. Weeks like these are some of the hardest in a track athletes life. The mental strain of preparing for the rounds in order to solidify your spot is heavy enough. But the amount of weight the Lord took off my shoulders, is the reason I could run so freely yesterday,” McLaughlin said.

“My faith was being tested all week. From bad practices, to 3 false start delays, to a meet delay. I just kept hearing God say, ‘Just focus on me,’” she added. “It was the best race plan I could have ever assembled. I no longer run for self recognition, but to reflect His perfect will that is already set in stone. I don’t deserve anything. But by grace, through faith, Jesus has given me everything. Records come and go. The glory of God is eternal. Thank you Father.”

McLaughlin also encouraged her fellow competitors and USA teammates ahead of the Tokyo games.

“Congrats to everyone who made the team, as well as my awesome competitors!! Let’s go represent the USA 🇺🇸 the best way we know how!” she said.