https://conservativebrief.com/cruz-calls-biden-44116/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Advertisement

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz called Joe Biden a “crazy, lunatic leftist” and said the Democrats have become the party of “criminals, murderers, rapists, and child molesters.

“Well, I will say it’s been dramatic just how quickly Joe Biden and Kamala Harris lurched to the left. I mean, almost from the opening day of the administration,” Cruz told Fox News host Jesse Watters.

“They made the decision to hand control of the Democratic Party over to the radical extreme and so the policy agenda is being driven by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and AOC and we are seeing an absolute disaster on every front,” he added.

“You went through and crying. When the radicals who advocate abolishing the police become two of the senior officials in the Biden department of justice, that shows they’ve given into the crazy left on the border. When you hand control of border control policy over to the radicals who want open borders and don’t want the laws in force, you create a border crisis that puts us on a path to have over 2 million people cross illegally,” he added.

Cruz then really tore into Biden and the Democrats radical policies:

Advertisement

This year. And when you propose $7 trillion of new spending, trillions of dollars in new taxes, and new regulations that kill small businesses and kill jobs, well, the American people start to notice this and so the poll numbers you went through don’t surprise me at all because this administration is lurching radically to the left and there is a natural undulant to politics.

If you look at American history, when one party gets in power, often they go too far One Direction. The American people pull it back and I think what is happening right now is a lot of people, their eyes are opening up and they’re going wait a second, Joe Biden campaigned as a moderate, reasonable guy, not as a crazy lunatic leftist and what we are seeing now I think is setting us up to have a very, very good election in 2022 and an even better election in 2024.

WATCH:

Cruz also slammed Democrats for trying to claim that it’s Republicans who want to defund the police.

“Well, Sean, I have to say it’s remarkable that the White House is now apparently employing comedians. You know, there is an old Yiddish word for that: chutzpah. You know, for them to run out and claim it’s Republicans who want to defund the police, that’s like an arsonist showing up at the fire and blaming the firemen,” he said.

“That is like the Chinese blaming the Americans for the Wuhan virus. That is like O.J. saying he’s going to help find the real killer,” he continued.

Cruz added: “That’s like Democrats saying they are the ones that want to build the wall. It is absurd. It is ridiculous and they know it. But you know what, they are also counting on the media, all encircling Joe Biden and saying, ‘Poor uncle Joe, he doesn’t want to abolish your police.’”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

